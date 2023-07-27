This upcoming NBA campaign will be very interesting, considering the fact that load management has been a constant topic in the league and they are about to inaugurate the first-ever In-Season Tournament this year. At first, the release of this competition earned mixed reactions from both fans and players, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver insists that good things take time.

The league representative says that he doesn’t expect everyone to love the idea, but he knows that new innovations don’t simply take off from the start. Silver is convinced that this tournament goes perfectly with his long-term vision of the NBA.

“New traditions aren’t created overnight,” he said. “Some people said to me, ‘Well, who’s gonna care who wins that?’ I said, ‘Okay, well, that’s not gonna happen maybe the first time around.'”

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

The league executive also explained that the idea of rewarding teams for their success in the upcoming tournament might be the key to motivate them. “Will there be incentives to win? Sure,” he stated. “It’s a business. There could be financial incentives, too,” he assured.

Silver explained that the ultimate goal is to keep creating a higher demand for the NBA product, as the league has already been growing exponentially due to its new-found inclination towards the entertainment industry.

“We have to recognize the casual fan that wants to know there’s something more at stake and that’s where I think these cup competitions come in,” Silver concluded.

Other US leagues like the NHL have no interest in creating new in-season tournaments in the near future

This month, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly was consulted by ESPN if his league was currently considering to follow the NBA’s lead. “No consideration being given to in-season tournaments,” he wrote via email.

However, the NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh explained their position in detail. “I think it’s worth looking at anything that’s out there,” he said. “I tell players all the time, even if you have an idea that you think is kind of off-the-wall a little bit, just run it by me. You never know what turns into a brilliant idea.”

Not too long ago, Lakers newcomer Gabe Vincent went on “The Old Man & the Three” podcast with JJ Redick and gave his take on the matter:

The Nigeria native confessed that with all the constant complaints about load management, he doesn’t understand why the NBA would even consider this initiative.

“In terms of the In-Season Tournament, it does not make the most sense to me, candidly speaking,” he said. “Being the ‘best league in the world,’ in terms of basketball, it didn’t make sense to me to copy what other leagues were doing. But, what do I know? I’m just a player. As far as the bonuses too, I know they tried to make it make sense for guys to want to play and compete, which is great.

“The bonuses will be awesome, especially if my team wins it, I’m looking forward to that.”