NBA executive on Anthony Davis: ‘That back doesn’t look healthy.’

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy the last few seasons, and now one unnamed NBA executive believes the eight-time All-Star is playing through his pain.

“I don’t like what I’ve seen from A.D.,” the anonymous source told Bleacher Report. “That back doesn’t look healthy.” Without Davis, the Lakers will potentially lose several more games.

A few NBA betting sites are now giving the Lakers the 16th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks are showing higher odds than the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Should the Lakers give up the two picks? Full audio of Pacers center Myles Turner on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/yP00bwvnMZ pic.twitter.com/GZvSg9BLyp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2022

On Sunday, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner joined Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod. When the NBA insider asked if the Lakers should surrender two first-round picks for him, Turner gave an honest response.

“We all know picks are so valuable in this league,” Turner said. “And someone like myself, I’m heading into the last year of my deal, and you wanna make sure you’re getting a return for your assets.”

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot blocking, my three-point ability and my ability to make plays out there on the floor. I’d take a very long look at it.”

An unnamed NBA executive believes Anthony Davis is playing through a back injury

A trade for Myles Turner sounds ideal for the Lakers. Through three starts this season, the two-time blocks champion is averaging 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3.7 blocks.

When he’s healthy, Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the league. But the 11-year veteran has not played at least 70 games since the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s not dependable anymore.

Although, while Turner is an excellent defender in the paint, Davis is a more dominant scorer and rebounder. Through five starts with the Lakers this season, the NBA veteran is averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 boards, 2 assists, 2.4 steals, and 2 blocks.

Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka is considering any trade right now. However, moving forward, it might be in the team’s best interest for the front office to first wait and see if Westbrook coming off the bench benefits them.

A lot is unknown so early in the season. Can Davis recover from his back injury? That’s another question. The 29-year-old has dealt with a number of knee, ankle, back, and groin injuries throughout his playing career.

On Sunday, the Lakers earned their first win of the season after defeating the Denver Nuggets 121-110 at home. So, the Westbrook experiment is not yet a failure, and Davis continues to post double-doubles.

The Lakers have plenty of time to contemplate an in-season trade.