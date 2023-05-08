NBA Legend Paul Pierce believes Clippers star Kawhi Leonard should start considering retirement

When fully healed, Clippers foward Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA. The thing is, the veteran has been through many injuries during his career that have left him sidelined in crucial moments for his teams, including Los Angeles’ last playoff run which ended in the first round against Phoenix.

This season he was as strong as ever after having recovered from a lengthy-ACL tear injury last year, but hurt his meniscus again just two contests into this 2023 postseason. Some people around the NBA think this might be the end for Kawhi, as they believe he cannot live through another disappointment.

Check out what NBA legend Paul Pierce thinks about the Clippers star’s situation:

After the Los Angeles squad lost three-straight games matches as Leonard got injured and resulted in a early playoff exit, Pierce got real honest about him, even going all the way to consider his retirement.

“If I’m Kawhi Leonard, I would really consider retirement. This has a lot to do with what his body has been through,” he told Kevin Garnett in an episode of KG Certified.

Pierce later added that if he can’t be constant, no title-contending franchise will risk hiring him. “Being unreliable has nothing to do with their talent,” he admitted. “Kawhi has probably been the most unreliable and unlucky. That’s just unlucky to deal with what he’s had to deal with, injury-wise. Because he’s one of the greatest athletes.

“If you look at the way he’s put together, he’s strong, in shape. But you have to be good and lucky. It has nothing to do with the weights or the load management. You can be the best athlete in the world but sometimes the injury bug just somehow creeps up on you.”

Retirement is too soon for Kawhi, but this might be his last year in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles star has endured many challenges in the past few years, as injuries have had a serious impact on his career. However, according to NBA insiders, it’s rumoured that conflicts have grown in the Clippers locker room involving Kawhi’s frustrations.

Two weeks ago, basketball analyst Colin Cowherd sparked some gossip that places Leonard outside of California, mostly based upon reports that he doesn’t communicate well with his coaches or players in the squad.

“Kawhi is about to be 32, he is not about to become verbal, engaging, a great communicator, and healthy,” Cowherd pointed out.

“It’s time to move off Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers do so many things right, they’ve got a great head coach, excellent executives, I love their owner, he’s one of the richest in the league, they’re building a new arena. But in two seasons, Leonard has played in 27 home games.”

“He’s just not available. He’s odd. He doesn’t communicate (I’ve been told) with coaches or players. This is who he is and Los Angeles is a very distracted market. It’s like a Chicago or New York but with better weather,” he concluded.