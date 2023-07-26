Quite the source has spilled the beans about who is leading the Las Vegas expansion team who should be hitting the NBA’s shores in the next couple of years. According to former All-Star Tracy McGrady, Lakers foward LeBron James is headlining the project.

“I’ve heard that for the last three years, that it was gonna be an expansion team out here in Las Vegas,” McGrady told the press this week. “I heard that LeBron James is going to be the owner of that. It’s his team. I heard it through league channels.”

This makes sense, considering that last summer The King revealed he was willing to buy an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

NBA legend says he heard LeBron James will be owner of Las Vegas expansion team: https://t.co/AcjdrGgEXu — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 25, 2023

“I wanna own a team,” the Los Angeles superstar said a year ago. “Yeah I wanna but a team, for sure. I would much rather own a team before I talk. I wanna team in Vegas.”

When asked about which team should be the second to earn a spot in the NBA, McGrady had no hesitations.

“Seattle, of course,” he answered. “And then I think you move New Orleans to the Eastern Conference. I love Seattle. I loved the city. And I loved the arena. I had some big games in KeyArena.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has mentioned both of these cities in the past when talking about the potential expansion. However, he was very clear when saying that there are many other important matters to be attended first, before they can jump into that pool.

LeBron is currently taking care of his eldest son Bronny, after he suffered a cardiac arrest this week during basketball practice

This Monday morning, Bronny James suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout session at the University of Southern California and was rushed to the hospital.

“He is now in a stable condition and no longer in ICU,” his family stated. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Check out how the media is handling Bronny’s situation, as he appears to be better, but still has many question left unresolved:

Dr. Richard Kovacs, a cardiologist with IU Health, believes that Bronny’s heart issue was probably triggered by an arrhythmia. “[An arrhythmia] can come from inherited cardiac disease, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or an inherited what we call channelopathies.

“It can come from acquired heart disease, such as inflammation of the heart muscle […] but in the last decade, we’re also seeing a shift toward cardiac arrhythmias that come without what we call structural heart disease,” he explained.

As the James family awaits a precise diagnosis on Bronny’s condition, they hope this won’t affect his promising basketball career, as he recently finished high school and will start his college career in USC.

“So in other words, we can’t see anything abnormal structurally with the heart [on a scan], but the arrhythmia seems to come as the first event – and that may’ve been the case here,” Kovacs added.