NBA Report: Warriors Likely to Re-Sign Draymond Green to Multi-Year Deal

Sounds Like Draymond Will be Right Back in The Bay

According to recent reports, it appears increasingly likely that Draymond Green will be returning to the Golden State Warriors. After opting out of his player option, Green has been engaged in contract negotiations with the team. Jason Dumas reported that Green is seeking a three-year deal to match Steph Curry’s contract, which expires after the 2025-26 NBA season. Green has also hinted that he is looking to earn around $100 million in his next contract.

On the strong signals that the Warriors are headed to a new multiyear deal with Draymond Green … despite Sacramento’s newfound financial flexibility to pursue him and the interest of another Western Conference rival: https://t.co/SwBEFrPlrY pic.twitter.com/o3KK2mxyc1 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2023

“I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year for Green to stay right where he’s always been is forthcoming. (A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old.)” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter

Dunleavy Jr. Is Making Draymond A Priority

Despite speculation on social media about Green potentially joining LeBron James in Los Angeles, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a reunion between Green and the Warriors is highly probable. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has expressed the team’s desire to retain Green, emphasizing his importance to the organization. With the start of free agency approaching, it seems increasingly likely that Green will remain with the Warriors, the only NBA team he has played for throughout his career.

“I think Steve has said it, and I’ll reiterate: We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said in his introductory press conference as Warriors general manager on June 19. “What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. That’s very important.”

It has since been reported that the Memphis Grizzlies intended an intense pursuit of Draymonfd prior to their trade for the Celtics’ Marcus Smart. Now that they’ve acquired Smart, that move no longer financially makes sense for the Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies were preparing to go after Draymond Green in free agency before they traded for Marcus Smart 😳 (via Marc Stein) pic.twitter.com/zRW2lcU5IQ — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) June 26, 2023

If the negotiations progress positively, Green, a four-time champion, could continue his tenure with the Warriors and contribute to their future success.