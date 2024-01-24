NBA Rumors: Lakers Trade For Dejounte Murray Not Happening?

According to the latest NBA rumors, if the Los Angeles Lakers make a trade for a star player before the Feb. 8 deadline, it might not be for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

“Dejounte Murray had a great week, last week had a couple game winners. You know, they’ve talked with the Lakers,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his “The Woj Pod” Apple podcast.

“They’ve exchanged the idea of on some concepts. There’s nothing there yet. Certainly, some other places, some other teams, with interest in Murray. But Atlanta wants to get value back. And they gave up a lot to San Antonio: three first round picks, and they’re not going to get that back in this trade.”

"The Lakers, I'm told, are continuing to monitor two players. I think the two guys at the forefront of their targets list going into the trade deadline, Dejounte Murray of Atlanta, and Bruce Brown Jr. of Toronto."@ShamsCharania on the Los Angeles Lakers



This news is not very reassuring for Lakers fans. If Atlanta is working out a deal behind closed doors, that other team could be the San Antonio Spurs for all we know. Murray played his first five NBA seasons with the club.

Earlier this month, it was reported that San Antonio had a level of “exploratory interest” in the Hawks guard.

“Dejounte Murray is trade eligible starting today. … One team that has a level of exploratory interest I’m told, is his former team, the San Antonio Spurs,” said Shams Charania on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show.

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in Dejounte Murray, still unwilling to trade Austin Reaves

Murray, 27, was selected 29th overall by the Spurs in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. The 6-foot-5 guard tore his right ACL in the 2018-19 preseason.

However, he went on to average career highs of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game with San Antonio in 68 starts of the 2021-22 season. The Washington native earned his first All-Star selection.

More importantly, the Lakers are unwilling to trade away Austin Reaves. Los Angeles has “no interest” in trading him unless they receive a “clear-cut All-Star” or multiple rotation upgrades in return, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Hawks guard Murray and Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine would not meet the Lakers’ demands for such a trade. It makes little sense for an average team to give away key role players and draft picks for “a star player.” Singular, not plural.

It only worked with Anthony Davis in 2019 because he was in his prime.

Adrian Wojnarowski on Lakers-Hawks negotiations for Dejounte Murray: "They've talked with the Lakers. They've exchanged the idea of on some concepts. There's nothing there yet."



During the offseason, the club signed Reaves to a four-year, $53.83 million contract extension as well.

It’s unclear how exactly Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is supposed to trade for an All-Star without moving Reaves and/or gutting his current roster. D’Angelo Russell is shooting 41.2% from 3-point range. He’s a valuable asset.

LeBron James‘ future is also unknown. The 21-year veteran has a $51.41 million player option for the 2024-25 season. An opt out is on the table. This is part of the two-year, $99.02 million contract extension he signed with the Lakers in August 2022.

Additionally, Murray is in the final season of the four-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Spurs in October 2019. His upcoming four-year, $114.07 million deal he inked with Atlanta in July 2023 begins in 2024-25.

