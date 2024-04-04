There currently is a war going on between former senior high school athletes who just graduated and are competing this week in the All-American McDonald’s competition. Cooper Flagg is leading the East team, while Ace Bailey is the best player on the West, as both young stars are considered the top prospects for the 2025 class heading to the NBA Draft.

While most believe that the Maine native is the best teenager in the world, an NBA scout recently ranked the Rutgers commit Ace Bailey as the player with most upside of this generation. Besides these two players, the scout completed the top 5 prospects with Texas commit Tre Johnson, Baylor commit VJ Edgescombe and Dylan Harper, who is also heading to the Scarlet Knights.

“Don’t see this class being bad whatsoever,” the scout told The Athletic. “It offers a whole lot more potential and size compared to last year, first off, and has two to three guys that I could see NBA teams gearing up toward placing some chips in to draft a year from now.”

He then mentioned other names who haven’t received enough attention yet. “There are a couple of hidden, less talked about names like Liam McNeeley, Derrion Reid and Donnie Freeman, that boast a higher floor of sorts and a translatable game and skill set that could make them worthy of first-round looks, and, coinciding with Flagg/Bailey/Edgecombe, looks to me like one of the better groups in recent years,” his report concluded.

Flagg recently told the press that he’s ready to jump into college division, before he makes his impending move to the NBA. “I’ve maximized what I could get out of my high school career,” Flagg said recently when reflecting on his journey so far. “I think I’m the highest level of competitor in the world. I want to win at all costs and I do whatever it takes [to win].”

The 17-year-old is getting ready to move to his next destination, which happens to be between his hometown of Newport and his latest life in Florida. The rising star has committed to Duke University, famous for preparing upcoming NBA athletes, but he knows things won’t be easy once he’s there.

“I don’t put any of that pressure on myself,” the teenager said. “If I can stay on the path, I have a pretty good chance to accomplish my goals and dreams. I’m just trying to keep my head down and keep working.”

Phoenix’s Kevin Durant believes high school star Cooper Flagg could dominate NBA ‘for 15 years’

The Maine native recently received a huge compliment from none other than superstar Kevin Durant, who is a two-time NBA champion and former season MVP. The current Suns forward said that the teenager has the potential of becoming “one of the top players in the league for 15 years.”

KD, who ranks 10th in the all-time scoring list, made this comment on Boardroom, his own media outlet, when speaking to his agent Rich Kleiman. His longtime business partner asked him his thoughts on Flagg.

“The intangibles he has, his measurables, and his raw talent — I could see that through the TV,” the veteran claimed. “When you’re 6’10” and can run up and down the floor like that and got the instincts with the basketball like that … If you show up every day and be the best that you can be, I think Cooper Flagg could be one of the top players in the league for 15 years.”

Cooper is currently the top-ranked high school athlete in the country and has already committed to play for Duke University next season. Up to this point, he’s projected to become the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.