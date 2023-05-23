The Lakers went all-in at the NBA trade deadline and acquired some new talent to upgrade the roster. One of those “upgrades” was all-star PG D’Angelo Russell. He played well in 17 regular season appearances with the Lakers but wasn’t the same player in the postseason. That is why NBA sources say the Lakers are considering making a play to acquire all-star PG Trae Young this offseason.

Not even 24 hours after their season has ended and we already have trade rumors surrounding the Lakers. LeBron James and the Lakers looked strong in their first two series this postseason. However, they found their match in the Conference Finals vs the Nuggets, getting swept 4-0.

With certain players on the roster not showing up in the postseason, the Lakers are already having “internal discussions” about a Trae Young trade.

The Lakers are reportedly considering making a play for Trae Young this offseason, per @jovanbuha (h/t B/R) pic.twitter.com/gYmWFUBcJR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 23, 2023

Is Trae Young the right fit for the Lakers’ future?

Jovan Buha of The Atheltic was the first to have the scoop about the Lakers’ trade discussions. He said their front office has had “internal discussions” about a “hypothetical trade offer” for Young. They want to explore the market first and see what his asking price might be this offseason.

Young is a two-time all-star and has one All-NBA selection. The 24-year-old just finished his fifth season in the NBA and he will be 25 by the start of the 2023-24 season. In 353 career regular season games for Atlanta, Young averages 25/9/3. His career three-point average is (.351).

The Lakers traded for D’Angelo Russell this past season and expected him to be a big part of their future. After a rough Western Conference Finals vs the Nuggets, his future with the team might be uncertain. He averaged just 10 points per game in the Lakers’ final four postseason games. Russell had started the previous 16 games for the Lakers this postseason but came off the bench last night and scored three points.