NBA trainer Drew Hanlen defends RJ Barrett after social media criticizes the Knicks player’s summer drills

RJ Barrett, the third overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, has slowly become one of the most scrutinized names in the league’s recent seasons, as most consider the Knicks foward to be an overrated player.

These past weeks his young career has been put on the balance and much debate has arisen after the NBA posted a video of him working out with his trainer Drew Hanlen during his summer vacations.

Instead of recieving praise for putting the work in this offseason, the video stirred up some backlash against Barrett, stating that he’s out of shape during these drills. Hanlen, who also trains All-Stars like Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal, insists that the video was taken just after the player arrived at the gym.

“When we try to wake up his muscles and warm up, we do drills in slow motion and then go fast to exceed his body,” he said recently. “He’ll go from real slow to dunking and everybody says ‘look how slow RJ is’ even though he pulled up to the gym five minutes ago. Instead of us touching our toes, we start slow with methodical movements then go into exploding and dunking.”

Hanlen was completely opposed to what the fans were saying about the fifth-year player, but knows that the criticism won’t go away until he’s earned personal or colective awards.

“People are going to continue to hate on him until some of these accolades roll in,” the trainer said on the Big Knick Energy podcast. “If he ends his career with a couple of All-Star appearances and a championship, he’ll be really proud of what he was able to accomplish.”

Knicks teammate called out New York fans for constantly blamming certain players for their playoff losses

Last week, Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes set out against the NBA community, indirectly referring to New York fans, for constantly blaming teammate Julius Randle for their postseason elimination.

“I think there’s a certain narrative around him, which I think is total bulls–t honestly,” Grimes assured. “He cares a lot about this team. He does everything he can possibly [do] to make sure his body is right, to make sure he’s in the best shape possible to make sure he can give it all. So that’s my dog. It just shows how much he wants to win.”

However, recently Randle went on a podcast and said that the Knicks fans provide the best enivorment he’s ever felt:

“I’ve been in multiple places that are the epitome of excellence…Kentucky…Lakers. Now I’m here in NYC. Playing in the City…in the Garden—it’s different man. It’s an energy that’s just not matched anywhere else. Yeah it’s dope. I love it,” he shared.

Both Barrett and Randle were two of the most fundamental players to contribute to New York’s best record since the 2012/13 campaign, averaging a combined 44.7 points per match last season.

