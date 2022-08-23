New teams emerge in Kevin Durant sweepstakes

The Kevin Durant saga seems to be far from over. For a few weeks, the Boston Celtics have appeared to be the most likely to land the superstar small forward. However, new reports suggest a few championship contenders have reached out to the Nets for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Who are these three teams you ask? That would be none other than the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets. However, what are the odds of Durant actually being traded to one of these squads? Let’s delve into the details of these new reports without further adieu.

Three New Contenders Emerge as Players for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant to the Memphis Grizzlies?

Per Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies have made “new inquiries,” about the former MVP. What is intriguing is the number of draft picks the Grizzlies could offer the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package. The up-and-coming young Western Conference team has five first-round draft picks they could part with, four of which are unprotected. While the Nets have made it clear they want young players to build around in return, the prospect of this many first-round picks has to be somewhat enticing. Memphis is still unwilling to let go of Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane and with good reason. If the Nets are unable to get a deal done with any other team, then a package centered around this many draft picks would be a great consolation for trading KD.

A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:https://t.co/hprnn3hXj1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2022

Kevin Durant to the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets are arguably one piece away from a title. The argument is that many believe they already have that with a healthy Jamal Murray and/or Michael Porter Jr. However, when a superstar like Kevin Durant is on the market and you have a talent like the back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic, on your team, you have to do you due diligence.

Kevin Durant has proven he can win a championship and be the main option. The problem as we all know is that he was also surrounded by three future Hall of Famers, something we are not sure the Nuggets possess at this point. Many speculate that if a Durant trade to the Nuggets were to happen, it would occur in a three-team deal that would shake the entire landscape of the NBA. However, it seems like Denver is still willing to take chances with their current core, especially with their second and third star coming back healthy.

KD to the Milwaukee Bucks?

Another dark horse team that has recently been linked to Kevin Durant is the one just one year removed from winning the title, the Milwaukee Bucks. Obviously, Milwaukee would have to give up Khris Middleton and/or Jrue Holiday for the Nets superstar. However, the thought of a star duo consisting of KD and Giannis Antetokounmpo should send shivers down the spines of the rest of the league executives. Per Shams, the Bucks have also reached out to Brooklyn to gauge the price for Kevin Durant.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets inquired with the Nets earlier this summer to 'gauge the price tag' for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/IxGRcJUbwA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2022

The Bucks are another long shot to land the superstar small forward. However, they do have the assets that would satisfy the Nets in a trade. Pay attention to the Bucks as the days go by and we continue to monitor the KD situation.