Nikola Jokic passes Wilt for most career triple-doubles by a center

Nikola Jokic, the reigning two-time MVP, made history after the Nuggets’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Serbian big man recorded his 79th career triple-double to pass the great Wilt Chamberlain on the all time career triple-doubles list. Jokic finished the night a stat-line of 15 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds. This is an impressive feat considering Jokic is now ranked sixth for career triple-doubles. If he is to catch the next player on the list, LeBron James, he still has a ways to go considering the King is still playing and currently possesses 105. Regardless, this accomplishment is not one to be overlooked.

Nikola Jokic Records 79th Career Triple-Double

Nikola Jokic’s Season So Far

Ironically, the Nikola Jokic has had a relatively silent start to the season. It can be argued that much of his so-called passiveness is due to him wanting to get the new players on the Nuggets involved. This could be true. However, come mid-season, Jokic is going to have to transform back into MVP form, even if Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are healthy.

This is not to criticize the reigning MVP mind you, if anything, it showcases how dominant he is considering he is still averaging 21.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. He is also shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 87.2 percent from the charity stripe. You know you are great when great numbers are considered “sub-par,” for you. The league better watch out because the Joker is just heating up and is already putting up great numbers as he passes Wilt on the all time triple-double list.

Denver Staves Off Late Thunder Run To Secure Win

Nikola Jokic was not the only story of the night in their win over the division-rival Thunder. While the Thunder may be a lottery team, they always play the Nuggets extremely tough. Jamal Murray is looking more and more like his usual self. Especially as he gets more playing time. He finished the night with 24 points, five rebounds, and an outstanding 66.7 percent from beyond the arc. Murray arguably had the biggest play of the night as he drove the lane and finished with a 360 dunk showing there was no more doubt as he gets his bounce back after tearing his ACL two seasons ago. This turned the momentum significantly considering the Thunder outscored the Nuggets 38-22 in the third quarter.

Aaron Gordon was the high-point man for Denver as he put up 27 points. Perhaps most impressive was his 75.0 percent rate from three-point land to go along with five rebounds a steal. Not to mention, Gordon had a couple of impressive put-back dunks during this particular outing. As for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was impressive finishing with 37 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Josh Giddey also had some nice plays as he finished with a stat-line of 16 points, five assists, and shot 50.0 percent from both the field and three-point range. Despite all these great performances, the player of the night has to be Nikola Jokic considering the history he made in this game.