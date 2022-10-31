Home » news » Giannis Shai Gilgeous Alexander Named Players Of The Week

Headlines

Giannis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named Players of the Week

Dylan Williams profile picture
Updated 1 hour ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Giannis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named Players of the Week
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The NBA has named their second Player of the Week honors of the year. For the week of October 24-30, the winners are Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

 

Antetokounmpo adds to his hardware after averaging 35.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks on the week. Arguably his best performance in that stretch came against the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had nine assists to two turnovers. In that game, the two-time MVP finished with a game-high +27 plus/minus. The Milwaukee Bucks went 3-0 and are currently the last undefeated team in the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander earned his honor after helping lead Oklahoma City to a 3-game winning streak, the victories coming against the Los Angeles Clippers. SGA averaged 31 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in the three games for the upstart Thunder. Most notably, he put up 38 points in the road victory at Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander also added six rebounds and nine assists. He was also perfect from the free-throw line, going 19-19 during the week.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston’s Jayson Tatum won the first Player of the Week award of the season.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Dylan Williams profile picture

Dylan is a contributor to Basketball Insiders. He earned a bachelor's degree in Communication with a minor in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In his free time, Dylan enjoys watching sports and collecting sneakers.

Trending Now