Nikola Jokic sent a message to all of those who doubted him: ‘Don’t bet against the fat boy’

Nikola Jokic‘s life story is that of an underdog who overcame many obstacles and prejudice before becoming an NBA champion. As the player was crowned as the Finals MVP, he recalled how most basketball fans and analysts didn’t believe he had the talent to become a star in the league due to his weight and personality.

Back in the 2014 NBA Draft, the Serbian was selected by the Nuggets as a second-round pick, and is famously remembered for the broadcast showing a Taco Bell commercial over the images of the future champion accepting his new destination in Colorado.

The young center didn’t inspire much as a scouting report read the following: “an average athlete lacking great speed and leaping ability.”

Jokic has always said that he understands why there was a misconception over his talents, but as he was interviewed postgame he had to say something about it. He decided to share some advice as ESPN’s Malka Andrews was talking to the newest basketball king.

“They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy,” the 28-year-old said.

Take a look at the full ínterview with Andrews in the video below as he adds that “basketball is not the main thing in my life, it’s just something I’m good at.”

For some time now, a picture of Jokic as a kid has circulated the web while many made fun of his weight, even though he entered the league as a 6-foot-11, 255-pound athlete.

The Serbian superstar has been shutting mouths for years now, as he’s been awarded as the season’s MVP two times in a row, and is now the titleholder who was considered the best player of the championship series. This comes as no surprise after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the Finals.

The Joker also set a single-season playoff record after reaching 10 triple-doubles, even overcoming legend Wilt Chamberlain’s previous record of seven.

Jokic wants to return to Serbia as soon as possible and wouldn’t mind missing the parade

Believe or not, the player who is most responsible for giving Denver their first ever NBA championship isn’t too excited over parading the trophy around Denver to celebrate with thousands of fans in the Colorado streets. As of now, this traditional ceremony is set for Thursday June 15, but team star Nikola Jokic just wants to return to Serbia as soon as possible.

After beating the Heat 94 to 89 in Game 5 of the Finals, the big man was asked if he was looking foward to the street celebrations. “When is parade?” Jokic asked.

The press responded it was on Thursday and he shook his head. “No,” Jokic said with disappointment. “I need to go home.”

The player assured reporters that conquering the NBA title is a wonderful feeling, but it’s “not the most important thing in the world.”

“It’s a good feeling when you know that you did something that nobody believes [you could have done],” Jokic said. “It’s just us, it’s just the organization, the Nuggets believed in us. Every player believed in each other, and I think that’s the most important thing.”