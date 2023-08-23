No one in Denver wanted Bruce Brown to leave the team after their championship run, but he was handed an offer you simply can’t refuse. Now that he’s a Pacers player, the Nuggets are defintely gonna miss him this upcoming campaign, and finally know that the foward is going to miss Colorado too.

The 27-year-old broke his silence about leaving Denver for Indiana as he posted a sentimental message on his Instagram account this week.

“DENVER! To my teammate and coaches I appreciate the year we had together couldn’t ask for a better group to be around 24/7 love y’all! To the fans Thank you for the love and support throughout this year never felt anything like that before! Also to all the friends I made in the city I will definitely miss the laughs and just the great vibes we always had! ALL LOVE ❤️ BRUCIE B OUT!!” it read.

Bruce Brown officially says goodbye via Instagram… Thank you for your service Champ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DYxMu3UNqe — Nuggets Lead (@NuggetsLead) August 22, 2023

Even though head coach Michael Malone was vocal about wanting to run it back next season with Bruce during the championship celebrations, the player signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Pacers.

The Nuggets then decided to re-sign veteran Reggie Jackson this offseason after he’d fallen out of rotation last campaign. The Denver administration believes he can make an impact starting this October as both Brown and Jeff Green left two vacancies in the roster.

“Obviously the departure of Bruce and Jeff is tough because they did so much for the team,” Jackson said recently. “They were great locker room guys, and they were obviously great for us on the court. That type of leadership isn’t easy to replace. In my opinion, we have one of the best starting fives in the league.

“My job is going to be to come in and try and steady the ship as much as I can when I’m in the game. I think the young guys are going to be very fun to play with. There is a lot of talent in that locker room. As a second unit, we have to make sure that we are able to keep things rolling.”

This month Brown fulfilled his promise of returning to his hometown of Dorchester after winning the NBA title

After conquering his first ever championship ring with the Nuggets in June, Bruce promised he would return to his hometown of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

The Boston native finally delivered on that promise this month, as he paid a visit to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester’s gymnasium on Deer Street. This is where it all started for him.

Take a look at Brown’s highlights from his recent championship season in Denver:

During his hometown visit, he met with kids from all ages, posed for pictures, signed autographs, and even played a knock-out game of basketball with them.

“I mean, I was a kid sitting here at the Dorchester YMCA and Boys & Girls Club listening to people coming to talk to me,” Brown said. “If you have a goal and people say it’s too high or too hard to reach, I’m sure you can do it because I’ve done it.”