The last two months have been quite the experience for Denver’s two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. He was easily the most dominant player in the 2023 postseason and gave his all to the Nuggets. After a long season on his road to an NBA title, Nikola Jokic has decided to not play for the Serbian national team in the World Cup. In the meantime, Jokic had been has been winning more championships. Not in basketball, but in his true passion; horse racing.

In the postseason, Nikola Jokic played 89 games last season and was an unstoppable force. While he did not win the 2022-23 league MVP, there was no question about who was the most dominant player in the 2023 playoffs. Serbian national team head coach Svetislav Pesic told MozzartSport that Joic is “physically and mentally exhausted”.

You can’t blame the 28-year-old superstar for feeling this way. He averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists over 20 games in the playoffs for Denver. Jokic needed the summer to relax and take a short break until training camp starts.

Nikola Jokic is a horse racing champion 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZXF8J20N3S — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 24, 2023



After winning the Finals, Jokic went back home to Serbia to attend to his horses

Everyone has a unique hobby that they’re into and Nikola Jokic’s hobby is horses. It’s more of a passion for the two-time MVP. He loves his horses and has made that well-known over his eight-year NBA career. Truthfully, it may be more of a passion than a hobby for Jokic. The 2023 NBA champ is competing professionally with his own stable.

Playing in the NBA is more of a job for Jokic than it is something he loves. The six-foot-eleven big man was blessed with height and turned that into a basketball career. He’s expressed in the past that he’s not like other players who love playing the game and have been that way since they were young. Jokic enjoys playing basketball and competition, but his passion is horse racing.

Previously, Jokic played three times for the Serbian national team in 2016, 2019, and 2022. The superstar center is enjoying his time off this summer and will be well-rested for the start of the 2023-24 season.