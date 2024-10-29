Nikola Jokic Secures Second-Straight 40-Point Performance

The Denver Nuggets had summon every ounce of their will to secure their first win of the season in Toronto. However, what is somewhat going unnoticed is Nikola Jokic’s monster 40-point performance. The three-time MVP had his second-straight 40-point game in the win over the Raptors and showcased why he is the current best player in the world. Jokic came away with an impressive line of 40 points on 60.0 percent shooting from three-point territory, a box plus/minus rating of +9, 10 total rebounds, and nine assists. Despite the huge night from the Joker, there are still some glaring flaws with this Nuggets team. The bench play is still a major concern. The second unit had a differential of -8 before the one-time Finals MVP came back in the second quarter.

When the majority of the second unit came into play the second quarter, Denver quickly found themselves battling a deficit. That deficit did not subside until the end of the fourth quarter when Jokic and the starters turned it up a notch. It should also be noted that Raptors All-Star, Scottie Barnes, had to leave the game in the fourth quarter due to an apparent head injury. Eventually, the two-man game consisting of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray came to life. It was a major reason Denver was able to force overtime and eventually outlast a scrappy Toronto Raptors team. The Nuggets defeated the young Raptors by a finals score of 127-125.

Nikola Jokic Scores 40 for Second-Straight Game, Helps Denver Secure First Win of Season

Other Key Contributors for the Denver Nuggets

While it was an ugly win for the Nuggets, there were still a few players outside of Jokic who stepped up in a big way. Perhaps the biggest surprise this season for Denver has been Christian Braun. Many were questioning whether or not he could fill the void left by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the starting shooting guard spot. It is safe to say that he has surpassed expectations thus far and has even polished up his offensive game. The former Kansas Jayhawk logged 17 points on an efficient 54.5 percent shooting from the field. Braun has improved his finishing ability and is still an adept cutter.

Of course, one has to give credit to Jamal Murray. The middle of the game was rough for the Canadian guard. However, he showed up when it mattered most. Murray poured in 17 points, had seven assists, and made some clutch plays down the stretch. Give him credit for not giving up when the going got tough and helping Jokic lead the team back from a big deficit. As alluded to, Denver still has issues to iron out as they go forward. However, the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, still looks like the best player on the planet.