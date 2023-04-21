Ohio State’s freshman star Brice Sensabaugh recieving NBA feedback as he’s declared for the upcoming Draft

The six-foot-six athlete climbed his way into his squad’s starting lineup in only his first year at Ohio State, ending the campaign with a team-high 16.3 points per match, dropping 40.5% of his three-point shots and a 38.2% overall efficiency while attempting a team-high 409 shots.

Unfortunately for Brice, his season ended early as he injured his knee during the second game of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, missing his team’s final two contests. By mid-March, it was announced he wouldn’t return for the campaign, even if the Buckeyes had beaten Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m getting better,” the young star said when asked about his recovery. “Obviously still putting in work, just trying to get myself better than how I left the season.”

Sensabaugh is positive his dream of becoming a pro will come true

This looming opportunity of being selected to play in the NBA is a dream Sensabaugh admits he’s yet to wake up from. The player is just concentrating on staying fit and keep his ears open for critical feedback.

“It’s definitely surreal,” he said. “It hasn’t really hit me yet. I think it’s hit my parents more than me, to be honest. They’ve stressed how proud they are of me and talked me up to it and made me feel it a little bit. As of right now I’m just working hard and doing everything I can to put myself in the best position moving forward.”

Take a look at some of his best highlights from his freshman year in Ohio State:

“The Ohio State brand has done so much for me this year,” he showed his appreciation. “I’m so incredibly grateful for everybody, from the top of the staff to the bottom. Anybody who’s ever helped me in this program is much appreciated by me. I’m super proud to have played as a Buckeye and worn it on my chest.

“Wherever I go or wherever the future holds for me, I’m always grateful and I think I learned some important stuff this year and I matured. It was cool.”