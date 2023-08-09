Paolo Banchero‘s career has started his promising career proving why he was named the first overall pick in last year’s draft by earning the Rookie of the Year award in the past NBA season. Not only was he no match against any other first-year player, his physicality was comparable to any powerful center, as well as his versatility to the league’s most skillful guards.

The six-foot-ten athlete now hopes to contribute greatly to Team USA as they expect to conquer their sixth FIBA World Cup trophy which starts at the end of this month in Asia.

“A gold medal, first. A gold medal for sure,” Banchero recently said. “But also become a better player, a better leader, a better teammate, and just build a relationship with these guys. I just got done with my first year as a rookie. So, getting to be around older guys – guys who have been in the league and won championships, been in the playoffs, and been everywhere that I want to be – (and) getting to know them and pick in their brain, it helps me a lot.”

In the United States’ first tune-up match for the international competition, they won 117-74 against Puerto Rico on Monday night, as the 20-year-old showed he’s up for the challenge.

He not only played mostly as a big man in that game and blocked rival attacks on the defensive end, he also produced swift assists to his teammates and delivered a powerful dunk. He finished the contest with 3-for-4, scoring 7 points.

“It’s an honor,” he said after the game. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me just to be able to do this. I’m excited to be here and happy to be here. These next five to six weeks are going to be a great experience.”

As four more exhibitions are programed before the start of the World Cup, the Magic star is excited to showcase more of his abilities in the coming days.

“That’s going to be fun,” the athlete said of what’s to come. “I can’t wait for that one. Just knowing both of them (and) being close with both of them, all three of us are competitors. I’m sure we’ll go at it. They’ve got our (assistant) coach Bret (Brielmaier), he’s over there too. So, it’s three against one, but I think I’m going to be able to hold my own. (laughter) So, I’m excited.”

Banchero enjoyed meeting up with some familiar faces during his training sessions with Team USA

The young star talked about how excited he felt to meet up with his Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who is leading the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team in several practice games against the World Cup squad.

The third-year trainer provided training drills and guidance for the Rookie of the Year and other players during their practices in Las Vegas the past couple of weeks.

Steve Kerr plans to play Paolo Banchero at center “He’s gonna play some 5. One of the things we really found in [2021] in the Tokyo Olympics was having a 5 who can push the ball and transition and create plays is very difficult for FIBA teams to handle. So he can play some 4,… pic.twitter.com/vNpraNByaG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 8, 2023

“It was dope having Mose there,” the 20-year-old said. “That’s my guy. He’s always going to have energy, he’s always going to be teaching, (and) he’s always going to hop in the drills. So, it was good being around him for the week and just getting to be in a different environment.”

Banchero now expects to develop more as a leader as Team USA embarks on a journey to Europe before the FIBA competition starts in Asia by the end of August.

“It’s a lot of fun being around these guys every day,” he shared. “I feel like this team really meshes together. I feel like all of us get along. We all understand who is who, and how we can all fit. It’s been great.”