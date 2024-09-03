Paul George calls Anthony Edwards immature over take on the “Michael Jordan’s Era”

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recently addressed controversial comments made by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards about the skill level of NBA players during Michael Jordan’s era. Speaking candidly on his “Podcast P” show, George took issue with Edwards’ remarks, calling them “disrespectful” and “immature.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal’s Lane Florsheim, Edwards shared his thoughts on the state of the NBA during the height of Michael Jordan’s career. The young star, who has quickly made a name for himself in the league, expressed skepticism about the overall skill level of players from that era. “I don’t think anybody had skill back then,” Edwards said, before offering a notable exception: “Jordan was the only one that really had skill.”

These comments quickly sparked a wave of reactions across the NBA community, with many veterans and analysts criticizing Edwards for his apparent lack of respect for the players who laid the groundwork for the modern game.

Paul George: Anthony Edwards' take on previous eras 'disrespectful to the game.' https://t.co/2y8mS4PHth pic.twitter.com/5Ea4ZQIvAU — theScore (@theScore) September 3, 2024

Paul George, a nine-time NBA All-Star and one of the league’s most respected voices, was one of those who felt compelled to respond. On his “Podcast P” show, George discussed Edwards’ comments at length, beginning around the 26:50 mark of the episode.

“I get what he was trying to say,” George started, acknowledging that Edwards may have intended to highlight the evolution of basketball skills over the decades. However, George quickly clarified that he disagreed with Edwards’ assessment. “But I don’t get what he was trying to say,” George continued, implying that the statement was poorly worded and conveyed the wrong message.

George emphasized that Edwards’ comments were “kind of disrespectful to the game” and showed a lack of appreciation for the history of the sport. He went on to describe the remarks as “a very immature comment,” suggesting that Edwards’ youth and inexperience might have contributed to his misjudgment.

Throughout his career, George has been known for his respect for the game’s history and the players who came before him. During the podcast, he underscored the importance of young players acknowledging the contributions of past legends, especially those like Michael Jordan who revolutionized the sport.

The new Sixers star assures that even though modern basketball has improved over the years, it doesn’t necessarily mean that players are better now

George pointed out that while the game has certainly evolved, with today’s players benefiting from advancements in training, technology, and strategy, the skills exhibited by players in Jordan’s era were groundbreaking for their time. The athleticism, basketball IQ, and competitive spirit displayed by players like Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Hakeem Olajuwon set the standard for future generations.

There is no denying that the NBA has changed significantly since Jordan’s era. The game has become faster, more three-point oriented, and increasingly global, with players from all over the world bringing diverse skill sets to the league. However, this evolution does not diminish the achievements of the players who dominated the game in the 1980s and 1990s.

George’s critique of Edwards’ comments highlights the need for perspective when discussing different eras of basketball. While today’s players might have access to better resources and training methods, the legends of the past were the pioneers who elevated the game to new heights.

Paul George’s response to Anthony Edwards’ comments serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting the history of the game and the players who paved the way for the current generation. While Edwards may have intended to make a point about the evolution of basketball skills, his remarks came across as dismissive of the incredible talent that defined the Michael Jordan era.

As George pointed out, young players have a responsibility to honor the contributions of those who came before them, ensuring that the legacy of NBA legends remains intact for future generations to appreciate.