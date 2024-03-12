Just as the NBA season is heating up and the playoffs are set to start next month, Paul Pierce’s name is coming up more and more as the best candidate to join FS1’s Undisputed in a contributor role. Sources suggest that the deal hasn’t been signed, but it could happen this week.

Ever since Shannon Sharpe left the show last year, the program has become more of a one-man show, with different experts showing up to debate with Skip Bayless. However, the one-on-one dynamic has been lost this season and it seems they are looking for a comeback.

The host has been accompanied by analysts such as Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols, and Michael Irvin, but mostly flanked by Keyshawn Johnson. Pierce, on the other hand, has been co-hosting the Ticket & The Truth podcast alongside his former teammate Kevin Garnett, and is used to giving out strong opinions.

Paul Pierce is reportedly teaming up with Skip Bayless on Undisputed, per @nypost (Via https://t.co/T3akC2OxKk) pic.twitter.com/yTngDzjhDi — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 12, 2024

The 46-year-old, who was a 10-time All-Star with the Celtics, has already appeared in Undisputed two times last fall. Paul is also no stranger to controversy, as he was fired as an NBA analyst at ESPN in 2021, after a video was posted online in which he was seen smoking marijuana and playing poker.

“I got fired for having some entertainment. I’m playing cards. It’s my boy’s birthday. It’s girls dancing. We’re blowing some tree. What did I do wrong?” he said two years after being discharged.

The Hall of Famer is well known for following Boston, and is constantly voicing his opinion on their performances. Not too long ago, he explained the reason’s why Jayson Tatum is playing better than ever, mostly due to his selflessness.

“It ain’t nothing about his game. His game is gonna be his game. It’s your mental, and once I changed my mental, I took this next step in my game,” he said last week. “He might have like 18 points because it’s (Kristaps) Porzingis’ night, because it’s (Jaylen Brown’s) night. He ain’t worried about (it).”

Shannon Sharpe left the show last summer and reports suggested both hosts suffered a tense breakup

Just as social media was learning about their situation, Sharpe hinted at the reason why he made his decision final, after liking a tweet that expressed how his relationship with his co-host had been deteriorating over time, even speculating how jealousy might of played a part in the breakup.

“Their relationship got progressively worse over the last 2 maybe 3 years because skip fought for him to be on that show,” the tweet read. “But I feel like skip couldn’t stand Shannon succeeding without and that’s when skip was taking pot shots on air.”

Some of their coworkers at Fox have expressed their amazement after Sharpe’s announcement, as the press kept hinting that the power struggles over what topics should be discussed on the show were the final drops to spill the cup.

“I’m stunned by this news of Shannon Sharpe. I think it’s a huge loss. I thought that he and Skip Bayless had at least gotten to a point where they could coexist, but apparently not,” said Chris Broussard, the host of Fox Sport Radio’s The Odd Couple.