Friday, April 12 will be a special day for both Sixers fans and Allen Iverson, as the basketball legend will receive one of the greatest honors a franchise can give you. That day, the Philadelphia club will host a sculpture unveiling honoring the Hall of Famer at the training complex, as it comes as the anniversary of his No. 3 jersey being retired by the team.

Iverson’s career started up high in the sky, as he was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1997 and then spent 12 campaigns with the 76ers after they had chosen him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.

The player was named an All-Star 11 times, selected for seven All-NBA teams, became the season’s score leader in four occasions and led the NBA in steals three times. Take a look at the video below to catch some of his best plays wearing the Philly jersey:

The member of the 75th Anniversary Team even returned to play his final NBA campaign with the Sixers in 2010. “Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA, and we’re thrilled to honor his accomplishments with a well-deserved sculpture on Legends Walk,” said club owner Josh Harris.

“Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76ers players and staff who enter our Training Complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large. We look forward to celebrating Allen’s legacy on April 12,” he added.

The 48-year-old’s statue will now join other fellow legends including Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Bobby Jones, Hal Greer, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham and Dolph Schayes, whose sculptures are present along the 76ers Legends Walk.

“It’s always an honor to contribute to 76ers Legends Walk and continually help bring history to life for such a storied franchise,” shared sculptor Chad Fisher. “Allen Iverson was a game-changer, a true 76er who every Philadelphian worshipped, and I’m thrilled to unveil a sculpture of the MVP.”

The NBA legend wishes to rejoin the Philadelphia organization to perform ‘unfulfilled’ role

It’s been more than a decade since the last time we saw Allen Iverson play professional basketball, and in all these years he’s never been taken into consideration by the 76ers organization. He became an icon back when he was a player and now he wishes to contribute to the franchise in any possible way.

“My role there is nowhere near what I think it’s supposed to be,” Allen said in December. “I love Philadelphia so much, and I love that organization for everything they did for me. They made me a household name. I just love what they did for me. Besides what I did for them when I was playing, I was to still give them more of what I have.”

Allen Iverson says he still loves the 76ers and wants a formal role with the team. (via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/ks9HtnxSwX — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) December 27, 2023

Even though the 48-year-old has discarded coaching in his future, he admitted he would enjoy having some sort of behind-the-scenes job with the 76ers.

“Obviously, talk to players about what’s going on and be there for them if they want to talk to me about anything. I want to be there for any type of advice I can give. Like, if they needed my help with anything, anything that Allen Iverson can do, that’s what I want to do … just anything that I have. As a basketball savant, use me,” he insisted.