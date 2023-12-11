Philadelphia star Joel Embiid ‘hates the fact’ that Ben Simmons was ‘the one that got away’

So much has been said about Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia, that you’d think there’s nothing new to add to this topic. After a few years after signing for Brooklyn, fans mostly keep trolling the Australian star’s decision, while other voice their frustrations after his poor performances.

However, the reigning league MVP Joel Embiid recently opened up about his former teammate’s departure during a conversation with rising star Tyrese Maxey. Both 76ers players spoke on many topics on the guard’s podcast Maxey on the Mic, but none were as interesting as what the big man said about Simmons.

The main reason why this subject was so exciting to hear, is mostly based on how no one really expected Embiid to be so honest about it.

Joel Embiid Hates How Partnership With Ben Simmons Didn't Work Out: "That's The One That Got Away" https://t.co/zd5PrG6i9M — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 11, 2023

“I’ve always been one of those people that didn’t believe [Simmons] actually needed a jumper, like he was so good, he’s just a monster…. almost as fast as you [Maxey]…. freaking monster, strong, I never actually believed he needed a jumper,” Joel told his young teammate. “I just believed that, you know, if he could find a way to get his free throws to 75-80% that would have changed everything.”

The current league MVP couldn’t help but wonder how it would’ve worked out if Maxey, Simmons and himself would’ve created a trio together. He broke down why this should’ve worked out, and cited many mistakes made by his franchise, such as trading the draft rights to Mikal Bridges.

“I think that’s the perfect match… I think that’s the one that got away,” Embiid added by saying Simmons was the biggest mistake of them all. “I just hate the fact that the way things happened.”

The center’s remarks do come as quite the surprise, despite the fact that he and Simmons did enjoy a lot of success during their four seasons together. After missing out on his rookie campaign due to an injury, the Aussie guard averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists before pushing for a trade in 2021.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith unloads a new bizarre rant on the Australian star: ‘I am completely disgusted’

Out of nowhere, Stephen A. Smith delivered his newest rant over the reason’s why he despises Ben Simmons. Ahead of Sunday’s In-Season Tournament championship game on ESPN, the analyst was asked about his feelings towards the Nets’ guard not fulfilling his expectations in Brooklyn for yet another year.

Smith of course, didn’t hold back with his answer. “I am completely disgusted with him. I am completely disgusted with Ben Simmons and I think we all should be,” he claimed.

“I don’t care at this point that he’s injured and the reason why is too much time went by when you were not injured when you were not playing. But you certainly made sure that you’re cheque was in your bank account every single month,” the ESPN icon explained.

Although he recognizes his mental health problems, Smith doesn’t believe it is an excuse. “We understand that mental health is a huge issue, it’s serious and not something to be diminished or maligned in any way. But you know something, you think about your money. Every time you turned around he thought about his money,” he concluded.