One of the most controversial topics in NBA history includes the exclusion of Isiah Thomas from the 1992 Dream Team in their Olympic Games pursuit. Just as we are enjoying Team USA’s run in Paris this summer, the subject has arisen once again from the history archives, as the former Pistons icon insists he should’ve made that historic squad.

In theory, that infamous roster was supposed to represent the greatest collection of NBA stars, but the fact that Thomas was snubbed for the first list of 10 athletes, it seemed clear that something fishy was going on behind the scenes.

By May 1992, there were two remaining names to be revealed, but the Detroit star’s wasn’t one of them. “I don’t know what the criteria was,” the player said at the time. “I do believe I’ve made a lot of contributions. I never really wanted to get into blowing my own horn, but no other player has come into the NBA and done what I’ve done with a franchise.”

Isiah Thomas reflects on Scottie Pippen saying he didn't want him on the Dream Team "Maaaan go to the park." "I don't mind If Michael Jordan don't want me on the Dream Team, I don't mind If Larry Bird said I don't want Isiah Thomas on the Dream Team" But Scottie Pippen "Maaaan… pic.twitter.com/03plB5R0Gv — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 25, 2024

The All-Star always wondered if the fact that he played for a franchise that wasn’t necessarily a blockbuster team, somehow affected this decision. “I mean, the Detroit Pistons had never won anything, not even a division. I helped this franchise win two championships, and now we sell out every game,” he recalled.

In reality, Thomas made the Michigan franchise great, as he was chosen as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1981 NBA Draft and transformed the team into a dominant playoff club at the end of that decade.

The six-foot-one guard became the shortest player to ever conquer the NBA’s Finals MVP back in 1990, and before that, he accumulated 12 straight All-Star selections, plus five-consecutive All-NBA Teams from 1983 to 1987.

“When I came to the league and started scoring a lot of points,” Isiah said back in the day. “I was criticized because guys at my position weren’t supposed to score. Now, it’s considered a great thing. I’ve been like the groundbreaker, even though I’ve gotten slapped along the way. I don’t mind. I guess the people who really appreciate the game understood what I was about.”

Lakers legend Magic Johnson admitted that Thomas has the resume to make the team, but that he rubbed some specific people the wrong way

They say that a real friend is the honest one who tell you things like it is, and that is what Magic Johnson was to the Pistons star. Back in the day, the purple and gold icon admitted to his friend that he rubbed off people the wrong way, but that he certainly had the basketball resume to make the Dream Team.

In Jack McCallum’s book called Dream Team, Johnson expressed his opinion on the matter. “Isaiah killed his own chances when it came to the Olympics,” it read.

“Nobody on that team wanted to play with him, Michael Jordan didn’t want to play with him, Scottie Pippen wanted no part of him, Bird wasn’t pushing for him, Karl Malone didn’t want him. Who was saying we need this guy? Nobody,” Magic expressed.

Unfortunately, having a healthy career isn’t only about basketball talent alone, as human relations played a huge part in achieving success in the NBA. There is no questioning Isiah’s greatness, but it certainly is telling that most players on the Dream Team feared that the team chemistry would suffer if the Detroit man had played a part.