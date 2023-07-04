Portland’s Jabari Walker says Scoot Henderson is not selfish with the ball: ‘He’s a true point guard’

Just as the Trail Blazers are about to begin their Summer League run, the team’s roster is just starting to get to know some of the newcomers, including this past draft’s No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Jabari Walker, who was one of the most impressive players in last year’s Las Vegas summer championship, only has words of praise for the top prospect after getting his first impressions of him in recent practices.

“He is not selfish at all. He’s a true point guard,” the 20-year-old said about his new teammate.