G-League
Projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Matas Buzelis signs with G League Ignite
Born in 2004, young Matas Buzelis jumped from being a five-star high school prospect, to participating in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game in March, to just recently signing for the NBA G League Ignite, as it has been announced by the team’s General Manager Anthony McClish this Wednesday.
“It’s a dream come true to join Ignite,” Buzelis said with excitement. “I have the opportunity to develop in a professional system as I continue to strive toward my goal of playing in the NBA. I look forward to joining the team in Henderson and getting to work.
“I want to thank my coaches, trainers and teammates for preparing me for this opportunity. I also want to thank my family for their endless love and support throughout my journey.”
Check out some of the 18-year-old’s highlights in his path to the G League:
The Chicago native, who’s parents both played professional basketball in Lithuania, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft as he was selected to be a part of the World Team for the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit and awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp this past February.
Back when he was in high school, he played his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, and was crowned the Player of the Year after averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 43.1% from the deep, and 53.7% from field goal shots.
The rising star guided his squad to the Final Four of GEICO Nationals with a 22-8 record.
Buzelis will be a part of a Ignite’s roster that is star-packed for the 2023/24 campaign, joining prospects like Dink Page, London Johnson, Babacar Sane and Thierry Darlan. The G League team has been a platform that has exported great players into the NBA, like Jalen Green to the Houston Rockets (No. 2 pick in 2021) and Jonathan Kuminga to the Golden State Warriors. (No. 7 pick also in 2021).
The Ignite has been one of the most succesful programs of recent times, as they’ve had a total of six NBA Draft picks in the last couple of years.
Top prospect Ron Holland also announced he will be a part of the G League Ignite next season
The No. 2-ranked senior in the class of 2023 for high school basketball has also shared the news recently that he’s joining the G League Ignite this summer. Ron Holland told the press that it has been quite the journey.
“This process was not easy,” the young talent told ESPN. “At times it was scary because at times I had no idea where I would be.”
However, Holland is now certain he has made the right decision, as the Ignite has proved to be the best trampoline towards professional basketball.
“The G League will help me reach my potential as a basketball player and prepare me for the NBA,” he said. “To have a long career, I need to prepare my body and improve my skills as I continue to try to win games. They have a program to help develop my body and my game.
“I know I have to work on being a more consistent shooter, along with my footwork and ball handling, so I can score in space on the perimeter against a set defender.”
- Celtics’ owner Wyc Grousbeck had a stern message for the locker room after their Game 3 loss to the Heat in the ECF
- Spurs’ No.1 Pick Victor Wembanyama Could Save $24M On Rookie Contract With Texas Move
- How To Bet On The Miami Heat In The NBA Finals | US Online Sports Betting Offers
- Shannon Sharpe is leaving Fox Sports “Undisputed” and reports suggest his last show will be after NBA Finals
- Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. wants to stay healthy for remainder of NBA career
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Bronny James Prom Date: Who is Girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?
-
NBA 3 days ago
LA Lakers Believe Lonzo Ball’s Potential Career-Ending Injury Caused By Big Baller Brand Shoes
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Scoot Henderson wants to prove he can be the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft over Victor Wembanyama: ‘I want to build that fanbase in San Antonio’