Realistic Trade Scenarios to Move Zach LaVine and the NBA’s Most Overpaid Players<

The NBA landscape is littered with massive contracts, but the largest ones aren’t always attached to the brightest stars. The hope is that players live up to the lofty expectations set by their contracts, but things don’t always go as planned.

Whether due to injury, declining performance, or a team’s desperation to avoid losing a player for nothing, some of the league’s worst contracts end up as financial albatrosses for their respective teams.

Bradley Beal (3 Years, $161 million)

Trade Proposal:

•San Antonio Spurs receive: Bradley Beal, 2026 second-round pick (via DEN), and two 2031 second-round picks (via DEN and PHO)

•Phoenix Suns receive: Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and Julian Champagnie

Bradley Beal’s contract is widely regarded as one of the worst in the league, especially considering his declining production and the presence of a no trade clause. The Phoenix Suns, strapped for assets and over the second salary, would likely jump at the chance to move Beal’s contract.

In this hypothetical trade, the Spurs take a calculated risk by acquiring Beal. While his recent performance hasn’t justified his enormous salary, the Spurs may view him as a valuable addition to their roster, especially with the potential to mentor and complement Victor Wembanyama. Meanwhile, the Suns would receive a package centered around Keldon Johnson, a promising young scorer, along with solid veteran presence in Harrison Barnes, and a developing player in Julian Champagnie. This deal could allow the Suns to retool their roster while offloading one of the worst contracts in the NBA.

Jerami Grant (4 Years, $132.4 million)

Trade Proposal:

•Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jerami Grant

•Portland Trail Blazers receive: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxwell Lewis, and a 2029 first-round pick

Jerami Grant’s contract, though hefty, might make more sense in a different context, such as the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, with an aging LeBron James still playing at an MVP level, need to capitalize on their championship window. Grant, known for his defensive versatility and improved three point shooting, could slot in as an ideal third or fourth option behind LeBron and Anthony Davis.

In return, the Portland Trail Blazers would receive D’Angelo Russell’s expiring contract, which they could either flip for more assets or let expire to create cap space. Jarred Vanderbilt provides the Blazers with a young, defensive-minded forward who fits their rebuilding timeline, while the inclusion of a future first-round pick sweetens the deal. The Blazers could also explore developing Maxwell Lewis, adding another piece to their long-term plans.

Zach LaVine (3 Years, $138 million)

<

Trade Proposal:

•Denver Nuggets receive: Zach LaVine and a 2029 first-round pick swap (top-three protected)

•Chicago Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji

Zach LaVine is an offensive powerhouse when healthy, but his contract and injury history make him a tricky asset to move. The Denver Nuggets, having lost key veterans after their 2023 championship, might see LaVine as the scoring punch needed to keep them in contention. Pairing LaVine with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray could create an unstoppable offensive trio, easing the scoring burden on Jokić.

For the Chicago Bulls, this trade represents a way to reset. Michael Porter Jr.‘s contract is also sizable, but he’s younger and has the potential to thrive in a less defined offensive system. Zeke Nnaji, while unproven, could develop into a rotation piece. The first round pick swap adds additional value for Chicago, giving them a potential asset if Denver’s performance dips in the future.<

Jordan Poole (3 Years, $95.5 million)

Trade Proposal:

•Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jordan Poole