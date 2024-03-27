Despite crossing the Atlantic Ocean and headed to the United States as the reigning Euroleague MVP, Sasha Vezenkov‘s rookie season in the NBA has not been impressive, to say the least. However, he hasn’t received the opportunity he’s been hoping for, as the Bulgarian has only played 35 out of the Kings’ 70 games.

Even though he’s mostly missed games due to a recent injury on his right ankle, his coach Mike Brown has limited him to 12.6 minutes per contest. During his time on the NBA floors, he’s been averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds so far.

However, if you compare his stats to another former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic, who is also playing his first campaign in the NBA, Vezenkov has produced an underwhelming season. The former Oklahoma City athlete initially participated in 12 minutes per match during the first half of the campaign, and has now seen an increase to 26.6 minutes ever since he got traded to Charlotte last month.

Sasha Vezenkov addressed struggles to shine in his rookie NBA season with the Sacramento Kings, also talking about Vasilije Micic 👀 In addition, EuroLeague MVP spoke out about FC Barcelona and the mistreatment he received during his time there:https://t.co/lQnm61Yq4k — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) March 25, 2024

“It’s difficult. It’s also different, and you have to learn. They don’t care [that you are an MVP],” Sasha told the press this week. “You have to prove yourself from the beginning. If you adapt quickly, you have a chance. If not, it’s really hard.”

The 28-year-old can’t help but feel undervalued in the league, and only wishes to get better chances of proving himself. “Yes, 100%,” he expressed. “I think we can play. It’s all about having opportunities, although there are many guys whose teams are not good. Now, Micic has more playing time [with Charlotte], accepting his role, and doing it really well. I don’t know if he can be a starter in this league, but he can play solid minutes and have a solid role on any team. He knows the game.”

The European star believes it’s more complex to adapt to the NBA when you enter the league in your late 20s. “100%. Like I said, it’s a different game,” Vezenkov explained. “In Europe, we learn the game in a different way — every possession matters, and here, there are a lot of possessions, so it’s a totally different game. If you come here earlier, you can adapt more easily to U.S. life, in general. If we are given the opportunity, we can be productive, we can help at any time, but as I said, it’s really difficult.”

Sasha, who signed a three-year, $20 million contract in Sacramento last summer, is convinced that the NBA is a completely different ball game. “Everything is different [in the NBA]: a different game, a different speed, a different culture,” he added. “You have to adapt quickly and be ready every day. It’s hard, a lot of games and a lot of traveling, but you need to be physically and mentally ready.”

Vezenkov revealed that despite his success in Europe, he felt mistreated during his time in Barcelona

Anyone would think that the Bulgarian’s time in Europe was all flowers and rainbows, but in a recent interview he confessed dealing with many hardships during his three campaigns in Spain. From 2015 to 2018, Sasha played for FC Barcelona and revealed feeling mistreated by his former club.

“I had difficult years in Barcelona. I think they didn’t treat me well, but not the people who are leading the organization,” the 28-year-old said. “I have a great relationship with Juan Carlos Navarro [club’s GM], and I learned a lot from him. I have friends in the organization.”

Despite these difficult moments, he doesn’t rule out a potential return to the European giants. “I never say no, but my time there was hard for the team and for me. I can’t predict the future, but I have friends that I really respect,” he assured.

Vezenkov’s mentality is about moving on and not letting the past take a hold of your life. “I don’t feel upset, life goes on. Two, maybe three people didn’t give me the right opportunities even when I played well. 100%, they didn’t treat me right,” he concluded.