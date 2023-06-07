Since the 2023 postseason ended for the Memphis Grizzlies, SF Dillon Brooks has been criticized heavily in the media. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Brooks would not be brought back to the team next season under any circumstances. That received scrutiny, but Charnaia was not wrong. His time in Memphis is likely over, but sources say that Houston is a “realistic” landing spot for Brooks next season.

The former second-round pick spent his first six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was a full-time starter for their team during the regular season. Brooks is known for playing mental games on the court and he tries to get under his opponent’s skin.

He has an innate ability to be a disrupter on the defensive end, but sometimes he can take that too far. That happened in the Grizzlies’ first-round series vs the Lakers.

Dillon Brooks has a strong chance to play for the Houston Rockets next season

The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Reports say that he is one of a few players that the Rockets have an interest in potentially signing. This past season, Brooks was named to second-team All-Defense, the most impressive accolade of his career so far.

Brooks is a great player on defense and can bring a lot of energy to that side of the ball. On the offensive end, his game becomes more limited and he takes a backseat role. Last season, he shot (.396) percent from the field and (.326) percent from deep.

His three-point shooting efficiency has been down the past two seasons and that’s something he can work on this summer. If Brooks wants to be one of the league’s premier “3 and D” players, he’ll need to find his shooting touch again. Houston has a new head coach for next season, former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Adding a veteran like Brooks to his roster could benefit the Rockets in developing their young talent.