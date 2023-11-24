Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen clowns Dillon Brooks

It’s no secret that Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies had an ugly divorce. However, even though Brooks is now with a new team (the Houston Rockets) and Memphis now has a new defensive pitbull (Marcus Smart), it seems as though there is still some animosity between the two parties.

Brooks Says Memphis Misses Him

After finishing 22-60 (win percentage of 26.8%), the Rockets are off to a refreshing 7-6 (53.8%). And a big part of their success has been the contributions provided by Brooks. On the season, Brooks is averaging 13.8 PPG and 1.2 SPG on 45.3% 3-point shooting. Meanwhile, after finishing 51-31 (62.2%) with the second-best record in the West, the Grizzlies have stumbled out of the gates with a 3-11 record (21.4%).

And instead of silently enjoying his new team’s success and his old team’s demise, Brooks decided to throw a couple of jabs at his former employer.

Dillon Brooks on if the Grizzlies miss him: “[I am] like the girlfriend that you used to have. You don’t know how good she is until she’s gone.” (via @Jonathan_Feigen, https://t.co/udR37bv7Hu) pic.twitter.com/yPeTNv6D1Q — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 21, 2023

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen, Brooks stated that he was “[L]ike the girlfriend that you used to have. You don’t know how good she is until she’s gone.”

The Original Defensive Specialist Fights Back

No matter where your fandom lies, you have to admit that Brooks’ analogy was clever. And it would have been a really great moment for him had a former Grizzlies legend not decided to clap back at him.

Before Brooks, Memphis had a different All-League caliber perimeter defender: Tony Allen. Allen spent his best years (2010 to 2017) in Memphis back in the “Grit and Grind” era. And Allen loves his Grizzlies, so you better believe he wasn’t going to let Brooks throw shade at his organization.

That is why Allen decided to counter Brooks’ comments during his appearance on the Chris Vernon Show.

Former Grizzlies G Tony Allen on Dillon Brooks’ “Ex-girlfriend” comment 🗣️ "You the same chick. I just saw what LeBron just did to him too. He gave him 37, 9 and 8, he's still over there getting his ass bust. We ain't miss nothing" (via @grindcitymedia)pic.twitter.com/pwHM37qIJR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2023

“You the same chick,” Allen said. “I just saw what LeBron [James] just did to him too. He gave him 37, 9, and 8. He’s still over there getting his ass busted. We ain’t miss nothing.”

Ouch. That has got to hurt. And the fact that Allen played a similar role on his Grizzlies teams to the one that Brooks played when he was with the team only makes it funnier.

Will Brooks have something in his bag for Allen? I guess we will have to wait and see.