Reports suggest that Klay Thompson is expecting a Warriors max contract extension this offseason

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowsky and his cited sources, Klay Thompson is expecting to get paid very soon with a massive contract extension from the Warriors during the summer.

The reports surfaced this weekend just as Golden State lost Game 1 of the Conference’s first-round playoffs against the Sacramento Kings.

"[Klay] Thompson, I'm told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason… The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million. " 🗣️ @wojespnpic.twitter.com/BtGDSHTlbe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

“There’s a tremendous amount at stake for this Golden State Warriors organization in these Western Conference playoffs and starting in this series against the Sacramento Kings,” the NBA insider explained to his co-host Mike Greenberg on “NBA Countdown” before the match started.

“And especially with Klay Thompson, who I’m told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason,” Woj said.

The ESPN reporter made clear that after this 2022/23 campaign, the player still has one more year left on his current contract at $43 million. Wojnarowski then added that if his team decides to go on with his extension, just as well if teammate Draymond Green chooses into his player option, then the Warriors would suffer a great deal in taxes.

“But this is an inflection point for the Golden State organization, with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and then Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million,” the NBA specialist continued. “The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million.”

If the San Francisco club ends up in this tight financial state, then the 33-year-old’s contract situation is an issue that must be resolved soon. This is especially complicated considering that the shooting guard is having one of his best campaigns ever wearing Golden State’s jersey.

Just an example of this is how he’s only participated in 32 contest throughout the last three tournaments combined. This season, Thompson has played 69 matches so far, averaging the third-highest scoring record of his career with 21.9 points per game, after accomplishing 301 three-pointers in a single season for the first time ever. He’s also reached a career-high of 4.1 rebounds per contest.

At the start of the campaign the shooting guard said that he wasn’t too worried about his new contract situation, and simply wanted to do his talking on court and prove himself. And well, he sure has!

Klay Thompson made NBA history in Game 2 vs. Sacramento

This Monday night, Golden State’s shooting guard made NBA history yet again as he keeps moving up on the all-time playoff scoring list.

Even though the Warriors lost again to Sacramento in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series, Thompson has now overcome Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing as the 35th highest-scorer in postseason encounters. The player entered the match with 2,812 career playoff points, and only needed two (he scored 21) to surpass the Knicks’ legend.

Check out the five-time All-Star’s highlights of last night’s clash against the Kings:

The former Washington State icon has played his entire career with the Bay Area squad and helped them win the NBA Championship in four of the last eight seasons. The shooting guard is so crucial for the Warriors, that the two tournaments he missed due to injury, the team didn’t qualify for the postseason.

On the other hand, the franchise has been to the NBA Finals in the last six seasons that he has played.