Ricky Rubio and Cavaliers Discussing Potential Buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers and point guard, Ricky Rubio, have reportedly started discussions about a possible buyout. The veteran point guard has been on leave dealing with mental health issues all season. Currently, the Cavaliers reside in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 15-12. The team is currently without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley who are key starters. Without Rubio in the mix, their depth is being tested this year, but the team is remaining afloat in the Eastern Conference. They should still be a playoff team at the end of the regular season. As for Rubio, many are starting to wonder if this is the end as he manages his mental health.

His Career Numbers

Rubio in his prime was a very serviceable NBA starting point guard. For his career, he has averaged totals of 10.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, the Spanish point guard has also averaged a career player efficiency rating of 15.4, career assist percentage of 36.4 percent, and a career steals percentage of 2.9 percent. As a matter of fact, Rubio finished as the league leader in steals percentage three different times at the start of his career (2012, 2013, and 2015). His best years came as a member of the Utah Jazz and the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During his Minnesota tenure, Rubio tallied 10.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.1 total rebounds per game. During the couple years with the Jazz, the veteran guard averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.1 total rebounds per game. In his short tenure with the Jazz, he was also a key contributor in a first-round playoff upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder who were led by Russell Westbrook and Paul George at the time. While Ricky Rubio was not the flashiest NBA player, he was always a reliable point guard that was coveted by many NBA squads. Sadly, this could be the end, but hopefully he can eventually get his mental health in check for his well-being.

Could Ricky Rubio’s NBA Career Be Over?

As alluded to already, Rubio has not played at all this year. He has been on leave and residing in his home country of Spain as he manages his mental health. This year, Rubio is making $6.1 million and his contract for next season is guaranteed for $4.25 million. In the summer of 2022, he inked a deal for three years and $18.5 million. He was rehabbing a torn ACL during this time. Sadly, for Rubio, injuries have become increasingly more common in the twilight years of his career.

There are sources saying that there is a looming doubt that the former All-Rookie Team member will ever play in the NBA again. Hopefully, Ricky Rubio can eventually get healthy physically and mentally and do what is best for him and whatever the future may hold for the veteran point guard. If he does play again, hopefully Rubio can find a situation that benefits him the most. However, his mental health still needs to remain his number one priority.