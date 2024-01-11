RJ Barrett believes he ‘helped build’ the current New York Knicks before being traded to Toronto

In a recent interview with the press, RJ Barrett not only shared his joy for landing in his hometown of Toronto after years playing in New York, but also talked about his legacy with the Knicks.

The Canadian first admitted he was shocked after he learned he’d been traded to out of Manhattan, but he was grateful as he found out his destination was exactly where his friends and family were.

“I had no clue,” RJ revealed. “I just got the call when it happened. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ I was so confused. I didn’t see it coming. When he (agent Bill Duffy) told me the Raptors, I was like, ‘OK, at least I’m coming home.’”

The 23-year-old wasn’t just born and raised in Toronto, he also rooted for the Raptors ever since he has memory. The forward has been playing better than ever since his trade, averaging 21 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.5 steals and o.3 blocks in six games for his new club.

“I’ve felt good since game one, personally, offensively,” he said about his first days in Toronto. “I’ve been feeling like I’ve been playing very well. I didn’t really score the ball in a crazy way the first three games, but I’ve been efficient in trying to play the right way and help my teammates. A lot of learning going on, still learning the defensive system, trying to get better at that every day.”

Back in 2019, the Knicks drafted him with the 3rd overall pick in the NBA Draft out of Duke University, as four years later Barrett ended his career in New York with averages of 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

“I helped build something in New York,” RJ assured. “When I came there we weren’t good. I left it a lot better than when it started. Definitely bittersweet, but I’m happy for those guys over there. They are happy about the trade they made and I wish nothing but the best for them. I grew up as a player and a person over there in New York. Those 4½ years, I will never forget.”

Barrett had signed a four-year, $120 million rookie scale extension with the Manhattan franchise back in September 2022, and now he’s making $23.9 million this campaign.

The Canadian star confessed it was his dream to someday return home to represent the Raptors franchise

The Canadian international recalled he thought he was still dreaming when he got the news. “My initial reaction was like, ‘what’s going on?’ I just woke up to it,” Barrett shared with a smile. “I was immediately happy. I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put this jersey on, it’s going to be great.”

The Ontario native had another great reason to smile, as he found out his compatriot Immanuel Quickley was also heading to play for the Raptors.

“Really, really happy, really excited to be here. I’m thankful and blessed,” RJ said after he completed his first training session. “There’s so many things I want to say, but it just sums up to being thankful to God for this opportunity. To be traded but then come here, come home, it’s a great feeling.”

The Toronto franchise sent forwards Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby, plus guard Malachi Flynn to New York in exchange for the two Canadian stars. The Raptors also received a second-round pick for this year’s NBA Draft.