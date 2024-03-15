NBA
RJ Barrett’s younger brother Nathan shockingly passes away as Raptors grant him personal leave
The Raptors have granted RJ Barrett a personal leave following the sudden death of his younger brother Nathan. The 23-year-old will miss his second-consecutive match due to personal issues, as hours later it was announced by former coach Chris Stewart that his sibling, who was four years younger, shockingly passed away.
Back in the day, Stewart coached both Barretts in the Mississauga Monarchs in Canada, and spread the terrible news this Thursday evening. “On March 12, my extended Monarch’s family lost another member, Nathan Barrett,” he posted on Instagram.
“It’s hard to believe this is the second time this has happened to my family and basketball community. Nathan was only with us for a short time in Grade 7 before he moved to Florida, but whenever he was back in Mississauga, the boys connected,” he recalled.
RJ Barrett's younger brother, Nathan, has reportedly passed away 🙏 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/u8VvzHCyM2
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 15, 2024
Chris created a strong bond with Nathan, who he remembers kindly. “I saw Nathan last summer, all grown up, a big smile and he was excited telling me how he was starting school to become a pilot. I always tell my former players if you were on my team even one season, you will always be my family and don’t forget it,” the coach shared.
‘”f you have had the pleasure of knowing this family you know how much they do for the basketball community so keep them in your thoughts and prayers. No parent should ever have to bury a child, hug your kids today a little longer. You will be missed Nathan, RIP,” his message concluded.
Nathan, who has RJ’s only brother, enjoyed playing basketball but apparently wanted to become a pilot. The cause of his death is still a mystery, all we know is that it was unexpected.
The teenager’s Instagram account was private, but on his bio he wrote the bible verse from Jeremiah 29:11. It also read “Aspiring Pilot” alongside the Canadian and Jamaican flags, and “Toronto/Miami” at the bottom.
Both the Raptors and Canada basketball also released a sensible statement from the Barrett family
By Thursday night, the news was all over the internet. At that point, both the Toronto organization and the Canadian basketball team had posted a statement written by the Barrett family.
“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends,” it reads.
“While our family devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character,” the statement continues. “He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable and driven.”
The Barretts hope to be given space to mourn the death of their younger member. “During this difficult time, out family would like to ask for privacy and greatly appreciates the outpouring love, support and prayers that we have been receiving. Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts,” the message ends.
