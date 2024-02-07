Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the best year of his career. He has officially solidified himself as a building block for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future. He and the rookie phenom, Chet Holmgren, have also formed a deadly duo. Most NBA peers knew the future was bright for the Thunder. However, what is seemingly going unnoticed about SGA’s campaign is his improved defensive prowess. The quick and speedy point guard currently leads the NBA in steals at 2.3 per game. This has unlocked a whole new level to his game, and it could benefit the Thunder in the long run come playoff time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leading League in Steals Per Game

His Improved Defensive Impact

As alluded to already, SGA has improved on the defensive end of the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander’s frame is deceptive. He may not look very big from a tv standpoint, but it is easy to forget he is six-foot-six and 195 pounds. This allows him to get into many passing lanes and deflect many passes. Even some of the better point guards in the league struggle with SGA guarding them. Some notable names he has held under 45.0 percent shooting while guarding them include Mike Conley, Jamal Murray, Paolo Banchero, and Klay Thompson.

This season, the former Los Angeles Clipper is also averaging a defensive rating of 109, a steals percentage of 3.2 percent (a career-best), and a defensive box plus/minus of +3.0. On top of this, he is also tallying a defensive win-share total of +3.0 to couple with a league-best win-share total of +10.0. While many are wary of his deadly offensive output, SGA’s defense has taken a step forward this year. This facet of his game could very well be the x-factor for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs.

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Secure His First League MVP?

With Joel Embiid now ineligible to repeat as the league MVP, the race just got a lot more interesting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the thick of it. Other notable stars he is competing with for the award include Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. SGA currently has +240 odds to win the MVP according to FanDuel, only trailing Nikola Jokic who has -150 odds. Giannis has +650 odds and Doncic currently possesses +1,300 odds. If the Thunder can continue to remain atop of the competitive Western Conference, then SGA’s odds should continue to improve.

Team success always plays a factor in these award races whether one likes it or not. Gilgeous-Alexander is having a career year and it has elevated the Thunder from a play-in team to the best team in the Western Conference. Moreover, he has also proven to be one of the most clutch players in the league. In December, he hit a game-winning shot against the defending champion, Denver Nuggets. SGA also has hit a few others this season and this is another facet that voters will consider for the league MVP. All in all, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the best all-around season of his career. It is paying dividends for both him and the Oklahoma City Thunder.