Social media remembers Lou Williams’ story of how he turned an armed robbery into a McDonald’s meal

As Lou Williams decided to hang up his basketball shoes after his 17-year career in the NBA, many remember him not just as an impactful player on court, but also his humble sense of being which was admired by both fans and peers.

There is a famous story about how the athlete was the victim of an armed robbery back when he played in Philadelphia in 2011. Fortunately for the shooting guard, it was only an attempt, as the robber recognized the Sixers player and desisted his assault as he understood how much Williams had given to his community.

“There’s crime everywhere,” the player wrote on Twitter over a decade ago. “I was debating whether to pull off to help the guy. The gun was already out. He did all the talking, and we came up with a solution before I could really say much. I treated him to McDonald’s.”

This is the Lou Williams we’ve known throughout his succesful career, as he’s kept away out of trouble and has always been considered a true teammate.

Take a look at how the 36-year-old is asked to relive this story in SHOWTIME Basketball’s “All the Smoke” podcast in 2020:

Williams decided to call off his professional career after 1,123 matches in the NBA, as he only started in 122 of them with six different teams in 17-long years. The guard began his journey playing with the 76ers, who drafted him as the 45th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Georgia.

After seven campaigns in Philly, the athlete landed in Atlanta, and then followed by the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers to finally make his return to the Hawks for his final season and a half. His last contest in Georgia came in April 2022.

“Injuries, struggles, and relocations all threatened your will to keep going,” his daughter said as she was chosen to announce his retirement on Father’s Day. “And time and time again, you rose. Proving to yourself and your peers that you are the ‘Underground GOAT.’

“Trademarking your imperfections and flaws, many will have nicknames to you. But you are a mentee, a teacher, a great friend, a son, a brother, and our father. For 17 years, you move to your own rhythm in this game. The time is now that you’ve chosen to announce your farewell. But still fulfilling your legacy within us.”

Williams will always be remembered as one of the best players to ever come off the bench to impact an NBA match

The 36-year-old is currently tied with Jamal Crawford with three Sixth Man of the Year awards, as he earned his own in 2015, 2018 and 2019. He’s leaving the basketball courts with career averages of 13.9 points and 3.4 assists per game.

“You’ve had a lot of thoughts over these few years,” his daughter kept at it. “Finally, today, I’m happy you’ve found peace with your decision.

“Sixth Man became your calling card. A role you not only owned but made it to be a lifestyle.”

Williams was well known as one of the most lethal assets any coach could ever dream of having coming off the bench, as he was a weapon in times of need. The guard dropped a total of 13,396 points on as a substituye, out of the 15,593 he scored in total. The second-best is Crawford’s 11,279 points.

“You gave it all that you could give,” she concluded. “You left nothing more to unturn. And I’m truly proud of you, Dad. Well done.”