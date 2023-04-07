Wofford’s standout transfer, BJ Mack, has narrowed down his options to a final five, with South Carolina emerging as the favored destination for the talented forward. Mack, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound powerhouse, had an impressive season with the Terriers, averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. The Charlotte native has caught the eye of several high-profile programs, including Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, and LSU, but the Gamecocks seem to be in the driver’s seat for securing his commitment.

South Carolina Close to Home for BJ Mack

The South Carolina connection is undoubtedly a significant factor in Mack’s apparent inclination to play college basketball for the Gamecocks. The proximity to his hometown of Charlotte, just 90 minutes away, offers a distinct advantage for the program.

“The school is pretty much close to my home,” Mack said. “I have a family bond with them and have been playing against Lamont Paris for the last two years. Their coaching staff knows my game, and they are very impactful. My family would be there at all of my home games.”

Head Coach Lamont Paris has been in close contact with Mack since he entered the transfer portal, and their relationship seems to be paying dividends.

Coach Paris and his staff have been persistent in their pursuit of the versatile forward, and their previous encounters coaching against Mack give them a unique insight into his game. This familiarity has been instrumental in convincing Mack that South Carolina is the right fit for him.

Chance to Make a Big Impact in April Visit

Moreover, South Carolina is scheduled to be the one Mack’s final visits, taking place on April 21-23. This visit could leave a lasting impression on the talented forward as he evaluates his options and makes his decision.

On top of these factors, South Carolina’s playing style could also be a selling point for Mack. The Gamecocks’ potential frontcourt depth, including Clark, Gray, and incoming freshman Collin Murray-Boyles, would create a formidable lineup with Mack at the helm.

The Wofford transfer’s ability to shoot from outside, boasting a 34% success rate from the three-point range, would also be a valuable asset for the team.

Although Mack is set to visit all five programs on his list, the Gamecocks’ geographic advantage, coupled with their need for a player of his caliber, should keep them at the forefront of his mind. South Carolina fans can take comfort in the fact that Coach Paris and his staff have gone the extra mile in recruiting Mack, making him feel like a top priority.

With Mack’s commitment decision expected in the first week of May, the anticipation is palpable. His focus on connecting with the players on each program’s roster will be crucial in his final decision.

As Mack put it, “These are guys that I will be going to war with.” The Gamecocks will be eager to demonstrate their camaraderie and showcase their program as the ideal destination for the talented transfer.

