34-year-old Stephen Curry is getting asked more and more about his retirement, even though he just averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game last season and says he still has three more years on his contract with Golden State.

As he’s about to enter his 15th season in the NBA, he recently told former star Gilbert Arenas that he doesn’t see himself playing over 40 years of age.

Take a look at the most recent episode of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast where he also placed himself as the best point guard in league history:

“I think I never imagined myself being the 40-plus dude like trying to hold on for dear life, but who knows what my body will look or feel like at that point. So I got three years left in my deal, including this year, so at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there,” the superstar said.

Even though he’s still unclear about how many years of playing basketball are left in his tank, he does know for sure that he wants to retire wearing the Warriors jersey.

“I am blessed to know and hope that you know I haven’t, no matter how many years I do play that it playing for one franchise and being part of that group of the legends that have accomplished the feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either because you have the Kobes, Magics, Dirk, Tim Duncan. Like those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career, so that’s dope,” he shared.

When thinking about the future of the league and potential MVPs, the veteran guard believes that Mavericks’ Luka Doncic has what it takes to dominate the league in the years to come.

“Luka’s like the guy, obviously, that’s right on the precipice of all those accolades,” Curry assured. “Just what he’s about as a player. [It’s about] that threshold of just, ‘how do you crack through?’ I hope it’s not now, but when you play against him, you can feel it.”

Curry still considers the Warriors to currently be the most competitive group of players in the NBA

The 34-year-old is still convinced that the team to beat in the NBA is still Golden State, as they’ve been the franchise with most titles in the past decade. This is why players are continually wishing to encounter the Warriors and prove they can defeat the best squad in recent history.

The latest example of this was Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who accepted he wants a playoff matchup with the Bay Area team because Draymond Green talks so much trash. Curry was asked about these remarks during his appearance on the podcast, and said it’s nothing new for his team.

The Warriors have 41 nationally televised games this season, the most in the league. Steph Curry has been the NBA’s biggest draw for the last 8 years. pic.twitter.com/v6Fw7oVi53 — Guru (@DrGuru_) August 17, 2023

There’s truth to what Curry says, as there’s a reason why the San Francisco franchise will have the most nationally televised games this upcoming campaign.

“Is that what he said? Because of Draymond,” the star laughed about Edwards’ wish. “I love that, though. I love that we have some real estate in the offseason in terms of people thinking about us. But ya, we’ve handled that question plenty of times. In terms of whatever the motivation is, whatever energy you’re coming with. We’re the most competitive group I think, because we’ve proven it over and over again. So we don’t need any extra riff on that.”