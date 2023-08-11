Stephen Curry is currently hosting his famous basketball camps and recalled that many great young prospects have passed through his summer platform and made it to the NBA. In a recent interview with Complex, the Warriors guard was reminded of one special player who ended up becoming a star in Minnesota.

According to the Golden State athlete, he knew that Wolves’ Anthony Edwards was special ever since he first saw him at his camp back in 2018.

“He just had a different demeanor and different competitive presence out there on the court during our camp sessions and even in the showcase game that we had,” he said about the 22-year-old. “There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could. So I think that most people who watched that year would have had a lot of confidence in the fact that he’d be who he wanted to be.”

Steph Curry knew Anthony Edwards was going to be special from the jump Game Recognize Game@StephenCurry30 🤝 @theantedwards_ pic.twitter.com/ASl9UTzhdP — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) August 9, 2023

Edwards was drafted by the Timberwolves with the first overall pick back in the 2020 NBA Draft. After three season in the league, the Georgia native is averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and put up a career-high 24.6 points per match last season. Not only did he make the All-Star team, but he also contributed greatly to Minnesota reaching the playoffs for a second-consecutive year.

The 22-year-old had agreed to a five-year max deal in Minneapolis that is worth around $260 million starting this summer, as he almost became a free agent last month.

The rising star also had words of praise for the Curry, but got cocky when asked if he’s any match for the Bay Area superstar. “It’s fun to see him, playing against him is not fun to see him,” he said. “It’s fun to see him when he’s making these crazy shots, and playing against him is cool. But I get to stop on him too, if that’s what you asking.”

Curry admits he never gets tired of hosting basketball camps as he loves to work with the next generation of players

The Warriors guard has already won it all, including four NBA championships, two regular-season MVPs as well as one Finals MVP. However, the 35-year-old revealed that he will never grow tired of working on his summer camps because he loves to inspire the future generation of athletes.

“This is our eighth year doing the Curry Camp, and it’s something that I think gets me excited,” Curry expressed. “We have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the next and greatest men’s and women’s high school athletes that are coming up in the game and give them a little taste of how I work and even getting out to compete on the floor and do the work and do the drills with them.”

In the video above, check out Curry getting back to the basketball courts with trainer Brandon Payne during his own summer camp.

“So it gives me a lot of energy and hopefully, I give them a lot of inspiration to keep on their journey and commit to the work that’s necessary to achieve their highest potential in the game. And just hopefully, we can be a small part in their journey to realize those dreams of playing college basketball, Division I, whatever it is, up to the NBA and WNBA. That’s why they’re here,” he concluded.