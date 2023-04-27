Stephen Curry passes Lakers legend Magic Johnson to become the 15th all-time best NBA playoff scorer

This Wednesday night, the Warriors surpised the Kings winning their road game in Sacramento for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. With an amazing team work performance, Golden State are now 3-2 as they’ve been victorious in their last three games in a row.

During the contest, star Steph Curry climbed up the all-time playoff scoring list once again, this time overcoming none other than Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who has 3,701 points in postseason to his name.

The four-time NBA champion started the night with 3,696 career playoff points, standing in the list’s 16th spot. As he dropped 31 points last night, he’s now the 15th best postseason scorer of all time.

Curry only needed to hit two three-pointers in the first quarter to reach the Johnson’s record, considering that the Hall of Famer was only six points away from him. Not too long ago, the two-time league MVP surpassed former stars Scottie Pippen and Dirk Nowitzki in the same scoring list.

Even though he accomplished a great offensive feat, after the game he credited all on the Warriors’ defensive responsabilities. “It was all defense,” he started. “On the road it’s been our struggle all year, just trying to will enough stops, and once we did that, well the offense wasn’t pretty because it’s playoffs and you can tell the intensity in the building.

“Klay (Thompson) hits a big shot in the corner, Draymond (Green) attacking the glass, you know or attacking the rim, every possession, in every time he got it. ”

Warriors set a new NBA record with 28 consecutive playoff series with a road win

Now Golden State possess a 3-2 advantage going to San Francisco for Game 6 on Friday evening, after they set a new NBA record for 28 playoff series in a row with a road victory. The winner of this Californian matchup will face off against either the Los Angeles Lakers or Memphis Grizzlies.

After the match, the Warriors star kept saying he owes all his attacking records to his team’s labor. “Our offense wasn’t high power, but we were decisive and didn’t turn it over, which gave ourselves a chance to set up our defense and connecting the game down the stretch is huge, ” Curry explained. “It’s the only way to win on the road and it’s nice to kind of overcome the history of the regular season on the road.”

Check out his complete postgame interview as the San Francisco club won in Sacramento:

“I mean, I had some good looks for threes. You know, pretty much all game I missed a bunch of them,” he said. “The way they’ve been pressuring, you know Davion (Mitchell) he’s always trying to get the ball, even (De’Aaron) Fox is picking up a half court.

“So once you get that pass to the first line of defense, you just gotta see where (Domantas) Sabonis is, as he’s not really a rim protector, but he tries to show himself early, but we can find a lot of good looks that way and negate their pressure.

“I was just literally thinking about was ‘don’t turn it over, don’t turn it over, don’t turn it over’ and then finally the lane opened up early.”