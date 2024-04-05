Just like last season, this year has been full of ups-and-downs in Golden State. Nevertheless, the team is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is lifting their game right when they need it the most. Coach Steve Kerr is convinced that if they keep at it, they just might make some noise during the playoffs.

The tactician was invited to speak on 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast alongside Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, and explained how the team has been growing mentally in the closing stages of regular season. Not only are the Warriors in season-high form at the moment, but they are also playing well on the road.

“I wish I had the answer for you [about the road vs. home record] — I don’t,” the Bay Area coach said. “Last year we were dominant at home and this year we’re about .500, so it has been a strange season in that regard.”

"It's the deepest and the best I've ever seen the West for sure." Steve Kerr gives credit to all the Western Conference teams fighting for playoff spots for not being able to move up in the standings The Warriors are 21-10 since Jan. 29, but have only moved up two spots (12th… pic.twitter.com/BoEnOgHYgI — KNBR (@KNBR) April 3, 2024

“I can’t figure out any of the road-home splits, but I do know that we’re playing at a high level right now. We’re playing good two-way basketball, our defense has been excellent for the most part until last game, we’ve taken really good care of the ball the last couple of months, really cutting back the turnovers which has helped,” he insisted.

Steve went on to reveal that the if they end up qualifying for the postseason, he’s certain the team can compete against the best squads in the West. Back in 2022, they weren’t at their best either, but Curry and company still won the title that year.

“And the guys are really connected,” Kerr added. “They’re really playing together, supporting each other. It has been a really fun season coaching the group because they’ve all been so great. We’re desperately trying to get into the playoffs because I think we could do some damage if we get there.”

If one thing is for certain, is that Golden State has struggled with consistency all season long, especially if you take in consideration their 19-19 record at home. On the road they’ve gone 22-15 and are currently tied for the sixth-best away record in the league.

Curry and Thompson drop 29 each as Warriors stretch win streak to 6 with victory over Rockets

Right when the Warriors need their sharpshooting stars the most, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson appear and score 29 points each to beat the Rockets 133-110 on Thursday night, and extend the team’s season-high winning streak to 6 in a row.

“We know we can score against most teams but defense has been our calling card,” Steph shared postgame about his team who are 10th in the Western Conference. Golden State never trailed during the contest and built a 15-point lead by halftime.

Thompson was back at his best, and hit seven 3-pointers just in the first half. “Man, he was smoking and that was fun to watch,” coach Kerr said. “He was feeling it right from the beginning.”

The Bay Area team have now beat Houston in their last 13-regular season games against each other. “We know what’s at stake and we know how important these last games are,” Klay said. “So I thought we played with the sense of urgency we needed to get it done.”