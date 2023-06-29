Home » news » The Celtics Extended A Qualifying Offer To Grant Williams Today Making Him A Restricted Free Agent

The Celtics extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams today, making him a restricted free agent

Zach Wolpin
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Tomorrow at 6:00 pm EST, the free agency period begins. Teams around the league will be bust trying to make trades and acquire the right players.  This past season, Grant Williams turned down a four-year, $50 million contract extension. He did not sign that deal and just today the Celtics gave him a qualifying offer for next season of $8.5 million. That makes Williams a restricted free agent this offseason. 

For the Celtics last season, Grant Williams played a consistent role for the team. He played in 79 of their 82 games and made 23 starts. Over the past two seasons, Williams’ accuracy from deep has grown his role on the Celtics’ roster.

By making him a restricted free agent, the Celtics are still showing they have interest in Willaims long-term. The Orlando Magic have reported interest in Willaims this offseason. He could be a possible signing for a team trying to build their culture.

Grant Williams is a restricted free agent for the Boston Celtics this offseason

If Williams was in search of a long-term deal, he should have signed during the season. The Celtics offered him a four-year, $50 million deal that he turned down. If he stays with the Celtics next season, he” only be making $8.5 million next season. Four million less than he could be making if he have signed that in-season contract extension.

Other reports around the league say that the two parties will try and re-negotiate during the offseason. However, both have not turned down the opportunity of a sign-and-trade. After Boston just signed Kristaps Porzingis, Williams’ minutes will decrease if he stays.

He played (25.9) minutes per game for the Celtics this past season. That number will drop closer to 20 minutes or less with Porzingis on the team now. The Celtics took on Porzingis’ contract in the trade with Washington and they also have to pay Jaylen Brown. There might not be enough money to go around for the Celtics to be able to pay Williams long-term.

