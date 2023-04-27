NBA analysts and media counted the Warriors out when they went down 2-0 to the Kings. Golden State has responded with three straight wins and has put Sacramento on the hot seat. The Warriors are now one game away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Their next game is out at home with a chance to close out the series and silence the haters.

With a 123-116 win in Game 5, the Warriors set yet another NBA record. They have now won at least one road game in 28 consecutive playoff series dating back to 2013. The Warriors stumbled through the regular season this year, but they are back to full strength in the playoffs.

Game 6 between the Kings and Warriors is this Friday at 8:00 pm EST. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (-300) to close out the series at home.

Another NBA record for the Warriors 😤 pic.twitter.com/wWMfPRUdkt — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2023

The Sacramento Kings need a win in Game 6 to avoid blowing a 2-0 series lead to the Warriors

Game 6 will be played at the Chase Center tomorrow night. The Golden State Warriors have won 14 of their last 15 games there and the Kings will need a flawless game to beat the Warriors at home. Sacramento fought hard in Game 5 but was never able to hold a substantial lead vs Golden State.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 31 points and 8 assists last night while Klay Thomspon has 25 points and five three’s made. Even Draymond Green had one of his best offensive performances in a while. Green came off the bench last night and played 32 minutes. He scores 21 points, the most since Golden State’s Christmas Day game back in 2019.

Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. He’s been a massive addition to their starting lineup after missing a large number of games in the regular season. With a win tomorrow night, the Warriors could reach the Western Conference Semi-Finals for the seventh time in the last nine seasons.