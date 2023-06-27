The offseason’s free agency period officially opens this Friday at 6:00 pm EST. For many teams, free-agent additions could be that final piece needed for a championship roster. One franchise looking to get back to championship form is the Milwaukee Bucks. Sources have reported that they want to sign veteran unrestricted free agent Kevin Love this offseason.

This past season, the Miami Heat made a move at the deadline for Kevin Love. He spent nine seasons with the Cavaliers and didn’t miss a beat when joining Miami’s roster. Love played in 21 regular season games and 20 of their 23 postseason games.

He was a pivotal piece in Miami reaching the NBA Finals this season. At 34, Love knows what he does best in the league and he does it to perfection. Milwaukee would love to add his championship DNA and a veteran presence to their 2023-24 roster.

Kevin Love could be targeted by the Bucks in free agency this offseason

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that Kevin Love could be a free-agent target for the Bucks this offseason. Due to Miami’s current cap situation, they are only eligible to sign him to a one-year, $3.8 million extension. He would be taking a massive pay cut if he were to sign that deal.

At last year’s trade deadline, Miami did buy out Love’s $27.4 million deal he had with the Cavaliers. At this stage in his career, Kevin Love is an extremely consistent player. The Bucks know what they would be getting if they signed Love this offseason.

Over the last few seasons, he’s averaged around 20 minutes per game. He gives everything he has in those minutes and is a spark to whatever team he plays on. If signed by the Bucks, Love would certainly be a piece coming off the bench. Milwaukee already has a strong starting five. Love could give Milwaukee important minutes off the bench while the starters are resting.