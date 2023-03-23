The son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer, has taken the high school basketball scene by storm. Watch Miami Heat power forward Kevin Love present Boozer with his Gatorade Florida High School Player of the Year Award.

Cameron Boozer, a sophomore at Christopher Columbus High School in Florida, received a pleasant surprise from Miami Heat star Kevin Love.

The basketball team was told that it was getting measured for its state championship rings, but instead, a fake jeweler was used to set the stage for an even bigger announcement.

After the ‘jeweler’ left the room, Love then walked in and presented Boozer with the Gatorade Florida High School Basketball Player of the Year Award.

“I was definitely surprised,” Boozer told Yahoo Sports. “We were told we were getting measured for our [state championship] rings, and then Kevin Love just walked in with the trophy, so the whole thing was kind of crazy.”

Check out the video of Boozer receiving his hardware below.

Sophomore Cameron Boozer has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. 5x NBA All-Star and former Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year Kevin Love surprised Boozer with the news. Congrats to our guy, Cameron! #CPride #Adelante pic.twitter.com/vsXVNxEr54 — Columbus High School (@ColumbusHS_Mia) March 22, 2023

Cameron Boozer Regarded As Best HS Basketball Player in the Country

Boozer might be a sophomore but he’s considered the best high school basketball player in the country right now.

Just 15 years old, Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game while leading the Explorers to a 26-4 record. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore guided Christopher Columbus to a Class 7A state championship and is expected to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award.

Boozer is ESPN’s No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 and he’s widely regarded as the best NBA prospect in the nation despite his age.

The son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, Cameron isn’t just a standout on the basketball court. In fact, he’s maintained a strong 4.8 GPA, according to the official Gatorade press release.

If Boozer wins the National Player of the Year Award, he will join some elite company. Past winners of the award include Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Cameron Boozer Joins List of Elite Florida HS Basketball Players

Boozer’s win cements him as one of the best Florida high school basketball players in history.

He will join a list of recent Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Players of the Year winners that includes:

Dariq Whitehead (2021-22, Montverde Academy)

Caleb Houstan (2020-21, Montverde Academy)

Cade Cunningham (2019-20, Montverde Academy)

Vernon Carey Jr. (2018-19 NSU University School)

While Whitehead has taken his talents to Duke, Caleb Houston, Cade Cunningham, and Vernon Carey Jr. have already made their way to the NBA.

Even though he’s just 15, Boozer is well on his way to following in their footsteps.

