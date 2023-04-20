Home » news » The Milwaukee Bucks Tied A Playoff Record Having 6 Players Score At Least 15 Points Last Night And Making 25 Three Pointers As A Team

The Milwaukee Bucks tied a playoff record by having 6 players score at least 15 points last night and making 25 three-pointers as a team

Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo last night, the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Miami Heat, 138-122 to even up the series to one game a piece. The Bucks started off slow in Game 1 but did not let the same happen in Game 2. Milwaukee scored 81 points in the first half and had a monster 46-point second quarter. In their blowout win vs Miami, the Bucks tied NBA history with six players scoring at least 15 points and making 25 three-pointers as a team. 

The three-point barrage started in the second quarter for Milwaukee as their lead ballooned to 32 points in the first half. Miami was outscored 46-27 in the second quarter and the Bucks showed off their depth last night and proved they can win without their two-time MVP.

Game 3 is this Saturday at 7:30 pm EST as the series heads to Miami for the next two contests. NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (-215) to win Game 3 on the road.

The Milwaukee Bucks made 25 threes last night to win Game 2 at home vs the Miami Heat

Milwaukee finished with 25 threes made last night as a team and that tied a playoff record set by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals back in 2016. Seven different players made at least one three for the Bucks last night and five players made at least five threes.

Their depth was on display last night as some role players got extended minutes with Giannis Antetokonmpo being out. Pat Connaughton did not appear in Game 1 but played 25 minutes off the bench in Game 2 scoring 22 points on six made threes. Veteran SF Joe Ingles also played 25 minutes off the bench. He scored 17 points and had five made threes.

All five starters for the Bucks ended in double-digits for scoring last night and the Bucks had a statement win in Game 2. Brook Lopez led all Milwaukee scorers with 25 last night and he credited all his teammates for having the right mentality coming into Game 2 vs the Heat. Milwaukee took care of business to even up the series at one game a piece and will look to steal a win on the road in Game 3 or 4.

