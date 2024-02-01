Tony Snell, remember the name? It’s been almost two years since the last time he stepped on an NBA court, back when he combined a total of 53 matches for both the Pelicans and the Trail Blazers in the 2021/2022 campaign.

Currently, the basketball veteran is playing his second-consecutive season for the Maine Celtics, which is Boston‘s G League affiliate squad. However, the 2013 first-round draft pick is hoping to bounce back to the NBA because he wants to play at the top of his profession.

Despite the fact that the 32-year-old wants to hold his game to a higher standard, he’s got another reason why he hopes to land a contract in the NBA. “Of course, I want to come back and play, but I have a bigger purpose now,” Snell told the press this week. “It’s not about me anymore. It’s about my boys.”

Tony Snell needs to sign with an NBA team by Friday in order to compile a 10th year of service for the players association’s retiree benefits program, per @YahooSports This plan is crucial for his family, including two sons with autism. “It’s something I truly need,” says… pic.twitter.com/8gmeF6mHsy — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 31, 2024

The deal is, Tony requires to sign a deal for the remainder of the campaign with an active roster by Friday in order to get a tenth year of service. If the former Bulls player can get this 10-year honor, he would then be eligible for the Players Association Union’s premium medical plan once he retires.

This special plan would cover his entire family, which includes two sons who were recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. “It’s something I truly need,” the veteran claimed. “Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids.”

Last year, Tony made news headlines when he revealed that when his two-year-old son Karter was first diagnosed, he discovered that he too is autistic. “I’m like, ‘You know what, if he’s diagnosed [with autism], then I think I am [on the autism spectrum] too.’ So, that gave me the courage to go get checked up,” he said last summer.

The 32-year-old then acknowledged that his diagnosis helped explain many things in his life. “I was not surprised because I always felt different. It was just relief, like, ‘Oh, this why I am the way I am,’” he shared. “It made my whole life, like everything about my life made so much sense. It was like clarity, like putting some 3D glasses on.”

Snell shares how he’s taken on a mentor role with his teammates in Maine who are almost a decade younger

As this is Tony’s first experience in the G League, he’s been competing alongside teammates who are 10 years younger than him. The veteran recognized that he’s enjoyed taking on a mentor role with the Maine Celtics’ roster.

“I want to share my knowledge with the young guys. I have enjoyment from helping them out and showing them what I see,” Snell expressed. “I’m at the stage where I want to inspire people and help as many people as I possibly can.”

Back in June, when the player was invited on the Today show, he announced that he understood he had a mission to be a role model for his children and others with autism. Snell shared that he was partnering with the Special Olympics.

“Just want to change some lives and inspire people,” Tony explained. “I want to make sure my son knows that I have his back. When I was a kid, I felt different. But now I can show him that I’m right here with you. We’re going to ride this thing together, we’re going to grow together and we’re going to accomplish a lot of things together.”