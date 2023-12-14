Toronto icon Kyle Lowry reveals that he’s ‘definitely going to retire as a Raptor’

Kyle Lowry is arguably one of the best Raptors players of all time and is certain that he will return to play in Toronto soon before hanging up his basketball shoes. The current Heat guard was asked about his retirement and he made sure the press knew he wasn’t considering it anytime soon.

Last week, the media was all over the veteran star as the South Beach club was visiting Canada for a matchup on December 6, and Lowry was back in town. “I’m definitely retiring as a Raptor,” he said. “That’s something I’ve said since I’ve left here.”

The 37-year-old climbed to the top of almost every statical leaderboard for the Toronto franchise during his nine campaigns with the club. The veteran star ranks second only to DeMar DeRozan in all-time games, minutes and points in Raptors history.

Kyle Lowry retiring as a Toronto Raptor? pic.twitter.com/qRtUlvZMHB — RGF (@rgfray1) December 6, 2023

The Heat guard does lead the franchise in total three-pointers, triple-doubles, assists and steals. However, probably his most important accolade came in 2019, when he conquered Toronto’s first-ever NBA championship alongside current Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

These are the reasons why there is no doubt that the Raptors would be willing to sign Kyle and give him a warm welcome before the athlete decides to say his official goodbyes. Even if it is for a one-day contract, this seems to be set in stone. Nevertheless, Lowry made sure everyone knew he’s not close to retiring.

“I definitely want to play,” the 37-year-old said. “I think I still play at a high enough level where I can contribute to a team…and I’m still motivated to play. I still love this game… no farewell today.”

Ex-Raptors guard CJ Miles recently said that Lowry and DeRozan were the ‘most selfless superstars’ he ever encountered

During the latest episode of Tidal League’s Run Your Race podcast, former Toronto guard CJ Miles talked about his time playing in Canada, and made a special mention to icon Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

First thing he remembered was how during his first season he got to play next to the franchise’s most impressive pairings in 2017. Unfortunately, the stars were ultimately split up in 2018 as the team shifted to trade for Kawhi Leonard, but he treasures those days profoundly.

“They were selfless… they were some of the most selfless superstars. They were for everybody… Kyle was for his guys. If Kyle thought we should have a day off, we got a day off. He would go through hell to make sure that happened,” Miles shared.

During his podcast interview, he recalled both players had a unique way of dealing with stardom. “[DeRozan] was the most quiet superstar I’ve ever been around,” CJ revealed. “[Him and Lowry] cared about winning, they cared about the game, and they knew that they needed the team to do it.”