Toronto Raptors Officially Sign Jared Rhoden to a 2-Year Deal

The Toronto Raptors have made a notable addition to their roster with the official signing of Jared Rhoden. The deal, indicates that Rhoden will compete for a spot on the Raptors’ main roster, with the potential for a bonus if he is waived and joins the Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

Jared Rhoden, who recently concluded a season with the Detroit Pistons, brings a blend of NBA experience and G League success to Toronto. Over the past season, Rhoden appeared in 17 games for the Pistons, averaging 4.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

His shooting performance was impressive, as he connected on 50% of his field goal attempts and 38.7% from beyond the arc. Rhoden’s efficiency on the court highlights his potential to contribute effectively in the Raptors’ lineup.

Blake Murphy of Sportsnet detailed that Rhoden’s new contract with the Raptors is an Exhibit 10 deal, which often serves as an invitation to training camp and provides an opportunity to secure a spot on the roster or a two-way contract.

This type of deal also includes a financial incentive if Rhoden is waived and then joins the Raptors 905, which is a common pathway for players to transition between the NBA and the G League.

Rhoden’s journey in professional basketball began with the Pistons, where he has spent parts of two seasons. His career averages stand at 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game across 31 NBA appearances. Rhoden’s shooting statistics, which include a 45.5% field-goal percentage and a 33.3% three-point shooting rate, demonstrate his capacity to make an impact offensively.

In addition to his NBA experience, Rhoden has shown considerable promise in the G League. Last year, he excelled with averages of 21.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His shooting efficiency was also notable, with a 44.8% success rate from the field and 39.2% from three-point range. Rhoden’s G League performance underscores his potential to make a significant contribution at both levels of professional basketball.

For the Toronto Raptors, Rhoden represents a strategic addition as the team continues to rebuild and develop its roster. Coming off a challenging season where they finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record, the Raptors missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. However, the team boasts a promising and youthful roster, led by standout players such as Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Rhoden’s addition provides an opportunity to infuse the team with additional depth and potential, particularly as they look to enhance their performance in the upcoming season.

The Raptors’ decision to sign Rhoden aligns with their focus on developing young talent and finding valuable contributors who can grow with the team. Rhoden’s experience in both the NBA and G League makes him a versatile player with the potential to contribute in various capacities. His presence in training camp will be closely watched as the Raptors evaluate their options for the upcoming season.

Incorporating Rhoden into the Raptors’ lineup could offer them a fresh perspective and new energy as they seek to turn their fortunes around. His proven ability to score and rebound in the G League, combined with his recent NBA experience, suggests that he could play a significant role in the Raptors’ efforts to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Rhoden’s performance during training camp and his potential role with Raptors 905 will be crucial in determining his future with the team. As the Raptors aim to bounce back from a tough season, Rhoden’s development and contributions could prove to be a key factor in their success.