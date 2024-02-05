The NBA world is mourning the death of Earl Cureton, a former Detroit star who served as a community ambassador for the Pistons’ organization for the past decade. The ex-athlete, who won two NBA titles with the 76ers and Rockets, passed away unexpectedly this past Sunday morning at the age of 66.

Once a 12-year NBA veteran, Earl was first drafted by Philadelphia with the 58th overall pick back in 1979. “The Twirl”, as he was known for during his basketball days, was a six-foot-nine forward who played for six different franchises during his career.

He won the 1982/38 and 1993/94 NBA titles and played for Philly, Houston, Chicago, Charlotte, Toronto and the Pistons, where he participated in three seasons averaging 5.9 points in 234 games. “Earl was one of the most generous, positive and caring people I knew. He was a loving father, devoted to his family, and I was honored to be his friend. He was a champion as a player and an important ambassador in our community. We are heartbroken over his loss,” said Detroit owner Tom Gores.

NBA champion Earl Cureton dead at 66: Earl Cureton, a former NBA big man who won two championships while he was in the league, has died, the Detroit Pistons said. He was 66. https://t.co/wiIObDkkT6 pic.twitter.com/uGzUlPbGIG — USA News (@1USNews) February 5, 2024

The Pistons organization was the first to release a statement following his unexpected death, as he mostly remained close to the Michigan franchise after his retirement. “The Detroit Pistons organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, a person who meant so much to the organization as a colleague, former player, community ambassador and friend.

“As tough a competitor as he was during his playing years on the court, he was equally kind-hearted, outgoing and impactful off it. He represented our franchise with great passion and truly enjoyed working to give back and improve the lives of Detroiters in the city he loved so much. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Earl’s family and countless friends and teammates during this most difficult time,” it reads.

Cureton made many coaching stops, all the way through the United States Basketball League and the Continental Basketball Association after his retirement in 1997. He led the ABA’s Long Beach Jam to a Championship two decades ago, after coaching alongside legend Paul Westhead.

Back in college, he competed at Division 1 Robert Morris University before making his way to the University of Detroit Mercy for his two final collegiate campaigns. His #24 jersey was retired four years ago, as he returned 3 decades later to earn a college degree in Human Services.

Cureton’s former teammates in Detroit left heart-warming messages on social media after learning about his death

As the NBA world mourns the 66-year-old’s death, many of his former teammates have taken their thoughts to social media this Sunday. One of his greatest-ever teammates Isiah Thomas, shared a heartfelt message through the Detroit franchise.

“All of us are hurting with the unexpected loss of Earl Cureton. He was a tremendous teammate, tough competitor, a champion and a great human being. Earl always held the Detroit community close to his heart and worked tirelessly to make a difference for the city he loved. He will be greatly missed,” he said about Earl, who played alongside the Hall of Famer back in the 80s.

Current Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was another who took the news of Cureton’s death with a heavy heart. “He was just a beautiful dude,” said the Portland tactician. “I spent a lot of time with him in Detroit, obviously. Just a big teddy bear. Always so fun. He had one of those infectious laughs where whenever he laughed he made everybody laugh. Never had a bad day, ever. I marvel at guys like that, people like that.

“The world can be really rough and tough and they never see it that way, you know? And I loved that about him. Every time I’d go to Detroit, I’d give him a big hug. So, that was tough news today.”