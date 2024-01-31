Could you imagine losing $41 million because you weren’t healthy to play at least 80% of your regular-season matches? This seems to be the case for Tyrese Haliburton, who is only three games away from missing out on the 65-game threshold to participate awards at the end of the campaign.

According to the Pacers star’s contract, which was signed as a five-year, $204.5 million deal, he should win this extra incentive if he’s selected to the All-NBA team. Even though he’s having a breakout season so far, he’s missed out on many matches due to injury.

This is a topic that has gathered many different points of view, as Joel Embiid is also suffering a similar fate. Many voters consider the Sixers center to be the mid-season MVP, but he’s been absent for 12 contests already and can only miss five more from now to the start of April if he wants to continue his reign as the league’s best.

Tyrese Haliburton could miss out on more than $40 million due to a new rule beginning this season. A rule he isn't too enthused by… "This is what the owners want, so as players, we gotta do our job." More from Haliburton ⤵️https://t.co/vAALJ5bffM pic.twitter.com/vMAnaPesEn — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 30, 2024

When asked about the newest player policy, Haliburton explained why he believes this threshold is rather unfair. “I think it’s a stupid rule, like plenty of the guys in the league, but this is what the owners want, so as players, we gotta do our job and play in 65 games if we’re able to,” Haliburton said after Monday’s practice.

“So, that’s what I gotta do, take care of my body to be able to play in those games, and I think you’re seeing other players in the league kind of face the same thing. As long as the owners are happy,” he added.

The Indiana guard finally returned to action this Tuesday against Boston, but confirmed after the match that he was on a minutes restriction and this could continue going forward.

“It’s just trying to do what we can to keep me healthy moving forward,” Haliburton expressed. “Obviously we know I need to play a certain amount of games. At the same time I need to be on the floor with my teammates. That’s what I want to do. I want to play. There obviously was a setback the first time. I think as a franchise and an organization we’re coming together and we made a group plan of what’s best for me to be able to be on the floor long term. I’m trying to play in every game if I can if I’m able to.”

The Celtics took revenge on Indiana this Tuesday evening as coach Joe Mazzulla credited his defense for the win

“You have to be able to win games with your defense,” coach Joe Mazzulla said after the contest, despite the fact that his star forward Jayson Tatum dropped 30 points. The tactician then added that wins like this will teach Boston not to lean too much on their offense.

“It’s a tough balance for us because we always talk about how the game’s connected. You can’t have one without the other,” the trainer explained. “But there’s moments when they both have to be elite. We had really good defense down the stretch and made some winning plays.”

Jrue Holiday shared a similar sentiment to his coach, saying that Boston was reminded that there are many ways to close out opponents and conquer matches. In the video above, you can see the highlights of this nationally-televised clash.

“We’ve got to be able to fight through everything,” the guard said. “Fight through expectations. Fight through being up 20 and somebody having a great third quarter and finishing games. If it was easy the whole time, what’s the fun in that?”